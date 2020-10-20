Taiwan food vlogger eats & reviews 5 famous Hainanese curry rice stalls all over S'pore

A food vlogger from Taiwan, Alison Wu, recently took on the task of eating and reviewing five different Hainanese curry rice stalls in Singapore.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Oct. 15, she featured the following places:

Beo Crescent Curry Rice

Loo's Hainanese Curry Rice, Tiong Bahru

Hainanese Curry Rice, Maxwell Food Centre

Sin Chie Toke Huan, Upper Serangoon Road

Scissors Cut Curry Rice at Jalan Besar

Here's her take on the various places:

#1: Scissors Cut Curry Rice

Ranked number 1 is Scissors Cut Curry Rice at Jalan Besar.

By the time she got this stall, which was her final stop, she said she doesn't want to see curry rice for another half a year.

However, she still really enjoyed their curry rice, with the highlight being the really thick curry and gravy.

Wu also said that all the dishes she picked -- the braised pork, cutlet, fried egg and vegetables -- were also paired perfectly.

#2: Beo Crescent

Finishing closely behind in second place is the curry rice at Beo Crescent, which was her first stop.

There, she ordered fried pork cutlet, egg and cabbage.

She said she liked the texture of the egg, which was "super delicious" as the yolk was slightly runny. Wu also said she liked the crispiness of the pork cutlet.

"It's a stall I definitely want to go back to," she said during her conclusion, as she particularly enjoyed the crispiness of the pork.

"Both Beo Crescent's and Scissors Cut Curry Rice were really close, though," she said.

The rest of the stalls were not ranked in any particular order, but here's her take on them:

Maxwell Food Centre Hainanese Curry Rice

Wu found the curry to taste a bit like Indian curry, which she said she really liked.

The flavour combination of sweet and savoury were also, in her opinion, "just right".

"Actually this is not bad," she said.

Sin Chie Toke Huan

"The curry here looks a bit more watery... and the flavour is rather plain," she said.

She also found that the pork cutlet was really dry and lacked flavour.

The rice was also clumped together and "failed the test".

"I'm not sure if it's just a bad day for the stall, or if it is usually like this. Personally, I don't really like this one."

Loo's Hainanese Curry Rice

Wu ordered braised pork belly, pork cutlet and some vegetables.

Wu said she didn't like that the pork cutlet was "extremely salty".

She also found the other dishes to be pretty average, but acknowledged that it could have been her choice of dishes.

She also asked her audience for recommendations on dishes to try from the stall.

You can watch the full video here:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top photo via Ali Eats/YouTube.