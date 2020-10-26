Yes, TraceTogether tokens can fit into a first-generation AirPods case

TraceTogether tokens are currently being issued to anyone who wants one.

The nationwide distribution exercise is currently taking place, and members of the public can currently collect it from 38 Community Centres and Clubs (CCs).

Many may have noticed that the token looks like an AirPods case.

So it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that the token can actually fit into silicone casings meant for AirPods covers - specifically the covers for the first-generation AirPods.

Unlike an AirPods case, the token has an additional handle for one to attach a lanyard or a carabiner clip.

This means you can't use the top half of your case, but this would at least provide an element of customization.

Do note that you'll need to show the QR code at places to be scanned, so you'll either have to modify the casing a bit or not push it all the way up.

Time for you to flex your token.

Top image via Tan Guan Zhen

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here