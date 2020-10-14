Ah Mah Homemade Cake selling Ondeh Ondeh Basque Burnt Cheesecake at 50% off from Oct. 16

Ah Mah Home Made Cake, a bakery known for its castella cakes, will accept pre-orders for its Granny's Chao Ta Cheesecakes, Oct. 16, 2020.

The bakes are otherwise known as Basque burnt cheesecakes.

The bakery will also be offering 50 per cent off its Granny's Chao Ta Cheesecakes "until the end of Covid-19".

A total of two flavours will be available, Original and Ondeh Ondeh.

Original

Granny's Chao Ta Cheesecake Original is smooth and creamy on the inside and are baked fresh each day.

A 700g Basque Burnt Cheesecake is priced S$19.90 (U.P. S$39.80) after 50 per cent off.

Ondeh Ondeh

Granny's Chao Ta Cheesecake Ondeh Ondeh is said to have a balanced combination of fragrant pandan juice, coconut bits fried in gula melaka and velvety cream cheese.

A 750g Basque burnt cheesecake is priced at S$21.90 (U.P. S$43.80) after 50 per cent off.

How to order

Granny's Chao Ta Cheesecake will be available for pre-order from Oct. 16 on their website.

The first batch of deliveries will be delivered on Oct. 18.

Free islandwide delivery is available with a minimum order of S$80. Otherwise, a flat delivery fee of S$8 applies.

Granny's Chao Ta Cheesecakes will be going at 50 per cent off until the end of Covid-19.

Top photos via Ah Mah Homemade Cake