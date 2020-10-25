Back

M'sia king says no need for state of emergency, Muhyiddin to meet state chief ministers

Ball is back in Muhyiddin's court.

Sulaiman Daud | October 25, 2020, 08:22 PM

The Yang di-Pertuan Negara, Malaysia's king, has decided that there will be no need for a state of emergency in the country, despite a request from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to consider implementing one.

On Oct. 25, Malay Mail quoted a statement from the palace, following an audience between the king and Muhyiddin earlier in the week.

""Al-Sultan Abdullah is of the opinion that there is no need right now for His Royal Highness to declare a state of emergency for the country or any other parts of Malaysia," said the statement.

Earlier on Oct. 25, the king met with the other royal rulers of Malaysia to seek their views in an "informal" get-together, although the final decision was the king's to make.

What's next?

With the king's decision, the ball is back in Muhyiddin's court.

Malay Mail also reported that Muhyiddin will meet the chief ministers of Malaysia's states tomorrow, on Oct. 26.

Muhyiddin's decision to seek a state of emergency has been roundly criticised by opposing politicians, including Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim.

Mahathir argued that the government's existing powers are sufficient to deal with the pandemic, and criticised the move to suspend parliament.

Muhyiddin's government has an upcoming budget to put to a vote, which is set to be tabled for Nov. 6.

With speculation mounting over the number of Members of Parliament whose support he commands, the king's decision not to declare a state of emergency means that parliamentary business should proceed as scheduled.

Top image from Muhyiddin Yassin's Facebook page.

