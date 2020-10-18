Back

'Someone abandoned their family member': Dog found beside trash bin with no food or water

SPCA has been contacted.

Siti Hawa | October 18, 2020, 11:18 AM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

On Oct. 18, Elin Lim took to Facebook to share that an old dog had been found in a carrier beside a trash bin.

The dog was found in a dishevelled state.

Here are some photos:

Photo via Elin Lim on Facebook

The dog was found in a pink carrier with the word "lovepetpets" on it.

Photo via Elin Lim on Facebook

Photo via Elin Lim on Facebook

 

Photo via Elin Lim on Facebook

Photo via Elin Lim on Facebook

According to Lim, the dog was left inside the carrier without food and water. The dog also looked lost, stressed, had long nails and was "messy".

Lim added that the dog might be a poodle and was probably was not taken cared of by its previous owner.

She said:

"This morning someone abandoned their family member in a dog carrier. Left him beside the trash bin, inside the carrier without water and food.

The dog looks very lost, stressful, very messy, tongue out, nail very long. We can't even see his face clear, the ex-owner didn't take care well."

Lim also felt that the dog's previous owner should not have abandoned the dog and should have simply rehomed it if they are no longer able to care for it.

SPCA has been contacted

Lim said that SPCA has been contacted and said that they would look after the dog and find it a home "if he is healthy and not suffering".

Mothership has reached out to SPCA and Lim, and will update the article when we receive a response.

View the original post here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Elin Lim on Facebook

Man cycles on right-hand lane of AYE, narrowly avoids getting knocked down by car

The cyclist could be seen changing lanes seconds before the incident.

October 18, 2020, 11:55 AM

After hair loss condition, S'pore HR manager finds new passion as adult toy consultant

The Covid-19 period saw an increase in sales too.

October 17, 2020, 11:39 PM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases, 1 community case is unemployed migrant worker

This brings the total number of cases to 57,904.

October 17, 2020, 11:04 PM

M'sia reports 869 Covid-19 cases on Oct. 17, highest daily increase

All are locally transmitted.

October 17, 2020, 08:00 PM

S'poreans can now buy 'money pulling' roasted pig for festive celebrations

Full stomach and full wallet.

October 17, 2020, 07:16 PM

Biden set to raise S$1.33 billion in last 3 months of campaigning by Nov. 3, 2020 election day

Money politics.

October 17, 2020, 07:03 PM

Pasir Panjang Park will open in 2021 with nature playgarden & area to build sandcastles

Stakeholders involved in the design and planning of the park decided to feature Pasir Panjang's rich history.

October 17, 2020, 06:21 PM

Jacinda Ardern wins landslide victory in New Zealand general election

Strong approval for her party and government.

October 17, 2020, 06:05 PM

Dog lovers in S'pore wear shock & prong collars to try what dogs experience

Only fit for consensual human use.

October 17, 2020, 05:49 PM

What happens when businesses go bankrupt in S'pore, explained using bubble tea

MS Explains: What does a bubble tea shop with limited stock have to do with corporate insolvency? More than you might think.

October 17, 2020, 05:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.