Ex-YES 933 DJ Henry Law now an officer with S'pore Navy

A career switch.

Fasiha Nazren | October 03, 2020, 12:32 PM

Former radio DJ Henry Law's last day with Mediacorp radio channel YES 933 was on Aug. 28.

Been a good run, thanks for all the memories 🤙🏻

According to 8world, Law emphasised that he didn't leave radio to get married after going public with his relationship back in June.

“The constant pulling me through, the one I keep coming back to.” | You, stop crash landing into my life and shifting my entire center of gravity 🙄♥️ JKKKK HAHAHA Love you 😘 @marciatan • Ps. This was during vday guys ✌🏻 We are not married 😂 #toomanyhasbeenasking

Instead, he's looking to pursue a career in a different industry.

Pursue different career

It has been revealed in a Telum newsletter that the 28-year-old has left radio to join the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

He is now a Naval Officer at the RSN.

Here’s to a brand new era 🇸🇬⚔️🌊 #sg55

Radio DJ since 2016

Prior to this position, he had been a radio DJ since 2016.

Law used to host the 10am to 2pm segment with fellow radio DJ Siau Jiahui.

Top image from @henrylawyh.

