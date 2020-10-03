Ex-YES 933 DJ Henry Law now an officer with S'pore Navy

Former radio DJ Henry Law's last day with Mediacorp radio channel YES 933 was on Aug. 28.

According to 8world, Law emphasised that he didn't leave radio to get married after going public with his relationship back in June.

Instead, he's looking to pursue a career in a different industry.

Pursue different career

It has been revealed in a Telum newsletter that the 28-year-old has left radio to join the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

He is now a Naval Officer at the RSN.

Radio DJ since 2016

Prior to this position, he had been a radio DJ since 2016.

Law used to host the 10am to 2pm segment with fellow radio DJ Siau Jiahui.

