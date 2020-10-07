Back

7 people arrested for stealing grocery vouchers from letterboxes at Toa Payoh, Tampines, Marsiling & Telok Blangah

The vouchers are worth S$150 each.

Ashley Tan | October 15, 2020, 07:04 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

A total of seven people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a spate of thefts of Budget 2020 grocery vouchers from letterboxes.

The thefts occurred between Oct. 11 to Oct. 16, 2020.

The vouchers are worth S$150 each, and were progressively mailed out from Oct. 1.

Four men and three women, aged between 23 and 54, were arrested at various locations around Singapore.

Toa Payoh

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on Oct. 11 for allegedly stealing the vouchers at a residential block along Lorong 7 Toa Payoh .

She was arrested by police from the Tanglin Police Division.

Investigations are ongoing.

Tampines

Two people, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were arrested for allegedly stealing the vouchers at a HDB block at Tampines St 86.

They were arrested by police from the Bedok Police Division.

Both will be charged in court on Oct. 16 with two counts of theft with common intention.

The man had allegedly stolen more vouchers previously at the same location, and will be charged with another count of theft.

Marsiling

A 41-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested on Oct. 14 at a HDB block along Marsiling Rd.

They were arrested by police from the Woodlands Police Division.

Investigations are ongoing.

Telok Blangah

A 54-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 14 at a HDB block along Telok Blangah Rise.

He was arrested by police from the Clementi Police Division.

Another 54-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 15 in a separate, unrelated case for stealing vouchers at a HDB block along Holland Close.

Investigations into both these cases are ongoing.

Police have determined during preliminary investigations that the theft cases are likely unrelated and opportunistic in nature.

If convicted, these people could be imprisoned for up to three years, fined, or both.

Having received similar reports in other residential estates of such cases, the police said they are intensifying their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators.

Those who spot any suspicious person loitering near the letterboxes can call the police at 999.

The police advises those who are eligible for the Budget 2020 Grocery vouchers to collect them from their letterboxes as soon as possible and ensure that their letterbox is secured at all times.

Separate case on Oct. 14

A 37-year-old woman for a similar theft on Oct. 14.

The police first received a report that someone had tampered with the letterboxes along Lorong 7 Toa Payoh three days earlier.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Singpost (for illustration purposes) and Google Maps streetview

IKEA S'pore's plant balls can't replicate actual meatballs, but still pretty good

Now available in IKEA restaurants.

October 15, 2020, 06:50 PM

Boon Tat Street stabbing: Mother of deceased son-in-law demands S$5,050 monthly in damages

The compensation would consist of her living expenses, medical expenses, utilities, and rent, which was provided by her son before his death.

October 15, 2020, 06:44 PM

Man lends phone to stranger at Chinatown Complex, starts receiving massage offers

Beware.

October 15, 2020, 06:22 PM

Govt not ideologically against minimum wage, but Progressive Wage Model has better results: Koh Poh Koon

Koh argued that it is difficult to set a number for minimum wage across all sectors.

October 15, 2020, 06:04 PM

Bilahari: Trump is 'toast' in US election unless major external shock happens

He cited the double-digit lead Biden has on Trump in all post-debate polls, including the one by Fox News.

October 15, 2020, 05:39 PM

Golden retriever in China 'protects' & comforts little owner who gets scolded for playing with mum's facial cream

Best friends.

October 15, 2020, 05:39 PM

Orchard Towers murder: 27-year-old man gets murder charge reduced to weapon charge, given conditional warning on Oct. 15

No criminal record.

October 15, 2020, 05:11 PM

'We don't wish to retrench them': Teo Heng KTV still paying workers' salaries in full despite losing millions

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

October 15, 2020, 05:00 PM

VR experience at Gardens by the Bay lets you walk into famous French paintings & explore them

Cool.

October 15, 2020, 04:36 PM

Hardy tree growing on pillar at Clementi building sparks range of reactions from S'poreans

Adapt. Improvise. Overcome.

October 15, 2020, 04:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.