7 imported Covid-19 cases on Oct. 22 all asymptomatic, includes S'porean returning from Indonesia

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported eight new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Oct. 22).

One new case of a locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, who was detected during MOH's bi-weekly Rostered Routine Testing of workers living in dormitories, was reported.

7 imported cases

Seven other cases of Covid-19 infection were imported.

All seven cases were asymptomatic, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore. They were tested while serving their SHN.

One of the imported cases is a Singaporean who returned from Indonesia, and another is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from India.

Another two are Work Pass and Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the UAE and Myanmar respectively. The remaining three cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

A breakdown of the imported cases can be seen below:

Places visited

The list of places visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period remain unchanged from Oct. 21:

Hospital situation

Eight more cases have been discharged.

45 remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit. 57,829 are isolated and cared for in Community Care Facilities.

The number of deaths due to complications from Covid-19 remains at 28.

Top photos via @sjobjio/Unplash