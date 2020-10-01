62 women, aged 21 to 51, arrested all over S'pore for suspected vice-related activities

The police have arrested 62 women in Singapore for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

The suspects are aged between 21 to 51.

Raids at condominiums, hotels and residential units islandwide

According to an Oct. 1 police news release, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the seven Police Land Divisions conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations islandwide.

The locations include condominiums, hotels and residential units at:

Jalan Bukit Merah

Sing Joo Walk

Marne Road

Mistri Road

Race Course Road

Alexandra Road

Telok Blangah Road

Zion Road

River Valley Road

Kim Keat Close

Kellock Road

Nathan Road

Jalan Dusun

Ah Hood Road

Wilkie Road

Richards Ave

Upper Serangoon Road

Lorong Melayu

Changi Road

Geylang

Lorong L Telok Kurau

Lorong Marican

Kang Ching Road

Yishun

Woodlands

Hougang

Sophia Road

Meyappa Chettiar Road

The entire operation took 38 days and eventually ended on Sep. 17.

Increase in vice activities in residential estates

The police said that they have observed an increase in the number of vice activities in residential estates.

These activities are facilitated by the use of online platforms to advertise vice-related services and to solicit for clients.

Home owners or tenants who fail to exercise reasonable diligence or knowingly rent out their properties for vice activities may be prosecuted.

If convicted, they can be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$150,000, jailed up to seven years or both.

