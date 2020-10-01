Back

62 women, aged 21 to 51, arrested all over S'pore for suspected vice-related activities

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | October 01, 2020, 01:44 PM

The police have arrested 62 women in Singapore for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

The suspects are aged between 21 to 51.

Raids at condominiums, hotels and residential units islandwide

According to an Oct. 1 police news release, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the seven Police Land Divisions conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations islandwide.

The locations include condominiums, hotels and residential units at:

  • Jalan Bukit Merah

  • Sing Joo Walk

  • Marne Road

  • Mistri Road

  • Race Course Road

  • Alexandra Road

  • Telok Blangah Road

  • Zion Road

  • River Valley Road

  • Kim Keat Close

  • Kellock Road

  • Nathan Road

  • Jalan Dusun

  • Ah Hood Road

  • Wilkie Road

  • Richards Ave

  • Upper Serangoon Road

  • Lorong Melayu

  • Changi Road

  • Geylang

  • Lorong L Telok Kurau

  • Lorong Marican

  • Kang Ching Road

  • Yishun

  • Woodlands

  • Hougang

  • Sophia Road

  • Meyappa Chettiar Road

The entire operation took 38 days and eventually ended on Sep. 17.

Increase in vice activities in residential estates

The police said that they have observed an increase in the number of vice activities in residential estates.

These activities are facilitated by the use of online platforms to advertise vice-related services and to solicit for clients.

Home owners or tenants who fail to exercise reasonable diligence or knowingly rent out their properties for vice activities may be prosecuted.

If convicted, they can be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$150,000, jailed up to seven years or both.

Top images from Google Streetview.

