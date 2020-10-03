Shopee & Garena will offer 500 high-skill jobs to S'poreans, paid training available

On Oct. 2, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Sea Limited (Sea) signed a memorandum of intent (MOI) for a new programme to hire and train 500 Singaporeans.

The Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran witnessed the signing of the MOI at the Shopee HQ Building.

Iswaran said that this collaboration is timely and signals the scale and ambition of the ongoing national effort to create jobs and training opportunities for Singaporeans as part of the economic recovery from Covid-19.

500 highly skilled tech jobs created for Singaporeans

The new programme will be the largest ever TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) Company-Led Training (CLT) programme by a Singapore-based company.

500 highly-skilled, technical roles will be created for Singaporeans at Shopee and Sea at different stages of their careers, Chairman and Group CEO of Sea, Forest Li said.

Out of these 500 jobs, 400 are entry-level and 100 are mid-career (which require more than three years of working experience).

Trainees under this programme will go through a six-month on-the-job or instructor-led structured training at Shopee in areas such as Product Management, Software Engineering and User Experience Design.

All trainees will be attached to a mentor or project advisor with the same department who will support and help them as they undergo the training.

Trainees will be paid a monthly salary while undergoing training.

Those who complete the programme will be equipped with skill sets sought after in the e-commerce and tech industry for roles such as Data/Business Analysts, Product Managers, Software Engineers and UI/UX Designers.

All suitable trainees will be employed by the business entities under Sea, which includes Shopee Singapore and Garena Online.

Top image via Google Maps by Shopee Singapore.