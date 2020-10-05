Limit of 5 people for dining & social gatherings could be lifted, but DORSCON Orange to stay: Gan Kim Yong

The Covid-19 multi-ministerial task force (MTF) could consider removing the social and dining limit of five people "if we continue to work together and keep our guard up", health minister Gan Kim Yong said in Parliament on Oct. 5, 2020.

He said that "the low number of community cases currently is not accidental, but has come about due to our collective hard work and sacrifices."

If the situation remains under control, more restrictions on Singapore's economy and social activity could be lifted, Gan said.

"We could consider allowing for general group sizes larger than five. So that larger families or groups of friends can meet and have meals together," he added.

More attendees at some events, but dining remains area of concern

The government has begun piloting events with a larger number of attendees such as trade exhibitions, conferences and religious worship to assess whether safe distancing measures can be maintained.

Gan stated, "if these pilots are successful, we will be able to use the lessons learned to allow more large-scale events to proceed."

Even so, dining is an area that the MTF is "particularly concerned" about, given that the risk of virus transmission is "considerably higher", as a result of the need to remove masks for eating and drinking, and a tendency to talk, Gan added.

"New normal" will be different from pre-Covid-19 days

As Singapore moves toward Phase 3, the "new normal" will be different from the pre-Covid-19 days, Gan said.

"The MTF is working on the roadmap towards Phase 3, and we will share more details when we are ready in the coming weeks," he added.

Gan also urged Singaporeans to continue to abide by safe distancing measures as travel restrictions ease amidst the progress towards Phase 3.

He stated:

"At this moment, particularly, we have to be very mindful that while the number of cases in Singapore is low, the cases around us, in other parts of the world, is still rising. So therefore we cannot let our guard down. So I would continue to maintain DORSCON Orange for the time being, until we are quite confident that the global situation is under control."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Gan Kim Yong on Facebook