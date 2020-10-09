S'porean families to receive S$3,000 grant for children born between Oct. 1, 2020 & Sep. 30, 2022

The Singapore government will be providing a one-off Baby Support Grant (BSG) of S$3,000, for children born from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sep. 30, 2022.

This grant will supplement the existing Baby Bonus Cash Gift (BBCG), and is meant to help couples defray child-raising costs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid-19 has been tough on aspiring parents

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the S$3,000 BSG will be deposited into the same bank account as nominated by parents when they enrol their child for the Baby Bonus Scheme (BBS), and its Cash Gift.

Parents will receive the BSG from April 1, 2021, or within one month of enrolment into BBS, whichever is later.

According to Minister Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, National Population and Talent Division, the Covid-19 pandemic has not been easy on Singaporeans who are planning to get married and start their families.

"The government will spare no effort to help couples meet their marriage and parenthood aspirations. We also hope that more businesses and community groups will play their part to support couples juggle work and family, provide affordable goods and services for young families, and ultimately, create a Singapore that is made for families," she said.

Mothercare giving special discounts for expectant mothers

Mothercare, who specialises in products for expectant mothers, will also be giving away their VIP membership to all Singaporeans who are giving birth over the next 12 months.

This will entitle them to special discounts.

The company has also put together several special deals on baby essentials, in order to help parents better manage costs.

About 3 in 10 would delay plans to get married or have children

Between June to July 2020, more than 4,000 Singaporeans took part in a survey commissioned by the National Population and Talent Division, and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

About three in 10 respondents, who were either married individuals or singles in a serious relationship, said that they would delay their plans to get married or have more children.

Among those who planned to delay having children, 76 per cent of them would delay for up to two years.

The rest would either delay for longer than two years, or were not sure how long they would delay.

According to the survey, uncertainty about the global Covid-19 situation was the top reason for the delay, with 60 per cent of respondents facing this concern.

The other top reasons include uncertainty regarding employment prospects, and safety of healthcare facilities.

Among singles who are seriously dating or engaged, 71 per cent would delay up to two years.

Once again, the top reason for delaying wedding plans was the uncertainty about the global Covid-19 situation, with 80 per cent of couples facing this concern.

The other top reasons include being unable to carry out wedding plans, and uncertainty regarding employment prospects.

Top image via PMO.