3 young men drenched in rain go out of their way to help woman with young son change burst tyre on SLE

She expressed gratitude for their kindness.

Tanya Ong | October 01, 2020, 12:14 PM

One woman was driving along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) near midnight on Sep. 26 with her young son when her car tyre burst and left her stranded.

Thankfully, help arrived in the form of three men who went out of their way to change the tyre for her.

Loh Wai Peng took to Facebook to share how the entire incident unfolded, and how she was incredibly grateful for the Good Samaritans' "kind hearts".

What happened

Realising that her tyre had burst after hearing a pop sound, Loh said she didn't know how to change the tyre.

She said she had no other choice but to call a tow truck.

Unfortunately for her, she ran into difficulties when she called the insurer hotline as she could not remember her policy number.

It was pouring heavily at that time, and her son, who was with her in the car, burst into tears as he thought that they would not be able to return home and even drown in the rain.

Three men offered to help

Out of nowhere, a man then knocked on her car door asking if she needed help, and even offered to help her change her tyre if she had one in the car.

His car, Loh was told, along with a few others on SLE, had their tyres busted as well.

In total, three men had walked along the road to extend help to other vehicle owners after attending to their own car.

They were able to help her swiftly within 10 minutes, and one even reminded her to drive slowly.

Loh was very thankful for their assistance as the rain was very heavy and they were getting soaked.

Loh Wai Peng/FB

She said that she did not get their names but she was very grateful as they had gone out of their way to help her.

Loh added that she told her son to be thankful for what they experienced, saying: "I know that in future whenever I am educating my boy about kindness, he will be reminded of the ‘3 gor gor in the rain’."

Her post here:

Top photo via Loh Wai Peng/FB.

