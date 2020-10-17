Back

129 hamsters in S'pore surrendered in pet hoarding case, most lack proper care & separation

They need a new home now.

Syahindah Ishak | October 17, 2020, 04:24 PM

The Hamster Society Singapore (HSS) was "overwhelmed" after receiving 129 hamsters from a hoarding case.

In an Oct. 17 Facebook post, HSS stated that most of the hamsters are sick or had just given birth due to "improper care and a lack of separation".

Image from HSS/FB.

Image from HSS/FB.

Image from HSS/FB.

Image from HSS/FB.

Owner was uneducated on hamster care

The owner of the hamsters, according to HSS, had surrendered them over as she was "uneducated on hamster care".

She also came from a low-income background.

HSS said that it is working together with the owner to help her get some support, explaining that hoarding is a medical mental illness that no one has control over.

Hamsters looking for new home, in need of donation

The hamsters are now in need of help to be healthy again, according to HSS.

They are also looking for a new home.

HSS wrote in their Facebook post:

"This is a call for donation, no matter how small or big so that we can help these little lives out with their hopefully, new lives ahead."

If you wish to donate to fund the treatment and adoption of these hamsters, you can do so at HSS' Unique Entity Number (UEN): T19SS0047DHSS.

You can also head over to the HSS website for more info.

Responsible hamster ownership

In the past three years, HSS has documented over 300 abandonment cases in Singapore.

Prospective owners are highly encouraged to adopt hamsters, and not to impulse buy them.

For owners who are unable to care for their hamsters, HSS allows them to surrender their hamsters at a cost, in order to pay for any treatment needed.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, anyone found guilty of abandonment can face a jail term of up to 12 months, fined S$10,000, or both.

Related stories

Top images from HSS/Facebook.

