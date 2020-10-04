Man allegedly rejected when using S$1000 note to pay for S$325 bill at Boon Lay Good Price Centre

A man was allegedly rejected after he tried to use a S$1,000 note to settle his S$324.80 bill at Good Price Centre.

Good Price Centre, a shop selling miscellaneous goods known for affordable prices, has outlets all over Singapore.

S$324.80 worth of goods

Ang Huikor took to Facebook sharing that he had visited Good Price Centre at Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

He uploaded a photo of a receipt showing a purchase of 29 packs of cigarettes (S$321.90) and another item (S$2.90).

He said he tried to settle the S$324.80 bill by using a S$1,000 note as he did not have smaller notes on him.

When the shop staff allegedly told him that they do not accept S$1,000 notes, he retorted saying that this is not the first time he has used it at that shop.

He also apparently asked the staff if they thought that the note used was counterfeit.

Ang claimed the staff told him to wait for their boss to return.

He added that if the shop did not have enough cash as change, they should have just informed him so he could choose not to make the purchase.

Eventually, Ang said that his colleague had come over to look for him as he had been taking too long. His colleague then managed to settle the bill in cash as he had money on him.

The Facebook post here:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Huikor Ang/FB.