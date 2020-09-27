Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, dies in apparent suicide

Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, has died in apparent suicide.

She was found dead at her home in Tokyo early Sunday, Sep. 27.

Takeuchi's husband and actor, Taiki Nakabayashi, 35, found her hanging by the neck in a bedroom in the apartment in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward around 2am.

No suicide note has been found.

Takeuchi was sent to a hospital and confirmed dead there, sources told Japanese newspapers.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department suspects that Takeuchi committed suicide.

Accolades and past work

Takeuchi received a number of film awards including the Japanese Academy Award for best actress in a leading role for three years in a row from 2004.

Takeuchi, a native of Saitama Prefecture, appeared in a number of television dramas and movies.

She was in Miss Sherlock, a spin-off from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories.

This J-drama was out on HBO Asia in Singapore.

Takeuchi, then 39, played the role of a female Sherlock.

Her other roles include Asuka morning drama series broadcast by NHK between 1999 and 2000, and Sanada Maru, a taiga year-long historical drama series aired by the public broadcaster in 2016.

She also performed in a The Confidenceman JP movie that was released in late July.

Top photos via Aramajapan & HBO Asia