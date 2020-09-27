Riot police turn up in Yishun to apprehend man wearing nothing but shorts

A man wearing nothing but a pair of blue shorts was apprehended by the police in Yishun on Sunday, Sep. 27, 2020.

Riot police turn up in gear

Multiple police cars, including anti-riot vehicles, turned up in the vicinity of Block 317C Yishun Avenue 9 at midday, with several onlooking passers-by present.

A man was seen being led out by a number of policemen, including officers wearing riot police uniforms from the Police Tactical Unit (PTU) of the Special Operations Command.

Man conveyed to hospital, apprehended under Mental Health Act

In response to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the police received a call for assistance at Block 317C Yishun Avenue 9.

A 40-year-old man was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

He was later conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A spokesperson from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to Mothership's queries, sharing that a call for assistance was received at around 1:50pm, and one person was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by the SCDF.

On Sep. 28, 12:08am, the police shared an updated statement with Mothership revealing more details regarding the incident:

On Sep. 27, 2020 at 12.55pm, the Police received a call for assistance relating to a residential unit at Blk 317C Yishun Avenue 9. When the police officers arrived at the unit, they found a man shouting hysterically in a locked toilet. The man refused to heed officers' repeated calls to open the door. As the man may cause harm to himself or others who may be in the toilet, officers from the Special Operations Command were immediately deployed to reinforce the officers at scene in view of the possible need to perform forcible entry. The 40-year-old man, who had a sharp object with him, eventually opened the door and was apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act. He was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Top image via Eric Cheong