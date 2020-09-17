Back

Old Chang Kee selling limited edition yam & salted egg puff until Oct. 1, 2020

Like mooncake in a puff.

Fasiha Nazren | September 17, 2020, 12:46 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Old Chang Kee has launched a new puff to celebrate the Mid Autumn Festival.

The Salted Egg Yam'O is a flower-shaped puff pastry with yam filling and a salted egg yolk centre.

Photo courtesy of Old Chang Kee.

Each puff costs S$2.20 and is available at all Old Chang Kee retail stores.

This limited edition puff will be available until Oct. 1, 2020, while stocks last.

The puff is also available as part of the Prosperous Salted Egg Yam'O Gift Set (S$5.80).

Photo courtesy of Old Chang Kee.

Each gift set contains two Salted Egg Yam'O puff.

There is a minimum order of 20 sets.

This set is available for order by calling 6555 0055 or emailing [email protected]

Top image from Old Chang Kee.

