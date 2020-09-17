Old Chang Kee selling limited edition yam & salted egg puff until Oct. 1, 2020

Old Chang Kee has launched a new puff to celebrate the Mid Autumn Festival.

The Salted Egg Yam'O is a flower-shaped puff pastry with yam filling and a salted egg yolk centre.

Each puff costs S$2.20 and is available at all Old Chang Kee retail stores.

This limited edition puff will be available until Oct. 1, 2020, while stocks last.

The puff is also available as part of the Prosperous Salted Egg Yam'O Gift Set (S$5.80).

Each gift set contains two Salted Egg Yam'O puff.

There is a minimum order of 20 sets.

This set is available for order by calling 6555 0055 or emailing [email protected]

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Old Chang Kee.