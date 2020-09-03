Ya Kun Kaya Toast launches Kaya Toast gelato at selected outlets for S$3.80

Ya Kun Kaya Toast previously launched their Kaya Toast gelato in early 2020.

However, it was only available at one outlet located at SAFRA Toa Payoh.

The eatery recently announced on Aug. 14 that customers can now purchase the Kaya Toast gelato at two additional outlets.

Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Compass One

Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Jurong Point

Kaya Toast Gelato (S$3.80)

The limited edition Kaya Toast Gelato (S$3.80), is made with no preservatives, artificial colour and is "pure gelato" and 100 per cent dairy.

Ya Kun Kaya Toast at SAFRA Toa Payoh

Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Compass One

Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Jurong Point

The taste

An Instagram user who tried it commented that the gelato was "alright" and felt that "Kaya [is] a better name since there's no toast in it".

The user also added that the gelato was not too sweet.

At least one other person agreed that the gelato was "not too sweet" and described it as "good".

One person described the Kaya Toast gelato as "legit".

Perfect if you fancy some Kaya Toast gelato alongside your Kaya Toast.

