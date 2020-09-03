Ya Kun Kaya Toast launches Kaya Toast gelato at selected outlets for S$3.80

Ya Kun Kaya Toast previously launched their Kaya Toast gelato in early 2020.
However, it was only available at one outlet located at SAFRA Toa Payoh.
The eatery recently announced on Aug. 14 that customers can now purchase the Kaya Toast gelato at two additional outlets.
- Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Compass One
- Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Jurong Point
Kaya Toast Gelato (S$3.80)
The limited edition Kaya Toast Gelato (S$3.80), is made with no preservatives, artificial colour and is "pure gelato" and 100 per cent dairy.
It is now available at three of Ya Kun Kaya Toast's outlets.
- Ya Kun Kaya Toast at SAFRA Toa Payoh
- Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Compass One
- Ya Kun Kaya Toast at Jurong Point
The taste
An Instagram user who tried it commented that the gelato was "alright" and felt that "Kaya [is] a better name since there's no toast in it".
The user also added that the gelato was not too sweet.
At least one other person agreed that the gelato was "not too sweet" and described it as "good".
One person described the Kaya Toast gelato as "legit".
View this post on Instagram
🍨 @yakunkayatoastsg #kayatoastgelato ずっと食べたかった#ヤクン の#ジェラート 。 SAFRA #toapayoh 店限定なのでなかなか行けず。 やっと行けました！ 保存料、着色料不使用のジェラートは、甘くて濃厚な味で#パンダンリーフ の香りな鼻から抜ける👃。 カヤをこれでもかと主張したジェラート。 この量で3.8SGDはなかなかだけど食べられて良かった💛。 #限定もの に弱い😂。 ついでにお向かいにある#toapayohdragonplayground も。 #🇸🇬#シンガポール備忘録#exploresingapore#cocohasingapore#新加坡#SG#Singapore#シンガポール#Singaporelife#Singaporelifestyle#シンガポールライフ#シンガポール生活#シンガポール旅行#シンガポール在住#シンガポールおすすめ#海外在住#japanese#sgig#instasg#yakunkayatoast#在庫限り#カヤトーストジェラート#ヤクンカヤトースト
Perfect if you fancy some Kaya Toast gelato alongside your Kaya Toast.
Related article:
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here
Top photo via Ya Kun Kaya Toast on Facebook and @cocoha.singapore on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.