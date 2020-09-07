Woman steps out onto wing after plane lands as it was too hot, gets banned by airline for life

A woman opened a plane’s emergency exit and climbed onto its wing on Aug. 31.

The airline, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), has banned her from future flights.

Too hot inside

The woman, who is a mother and who hails from Antalya, Turkey, stepped onto the wing when the aircraft landed in Kiev, Ukraine, complaining that she was feeling “too hot”.

She was with her husband and two kids, as reported by The Sun on Sept. 1.

An Instagram page (@boryspilchany) dedicated to the Ukrainian city Boryspil posted a video of the woman on the wing.

Walked all the way from the back

“She walked almost all the way from the tail to the emergency exit row, opened the door and went out, ” the passenger said.

The woman re-entered the plane via the emergency exit, as the airport staff appeared to talk to her from the ground.

A fellow passenger said that almost everyone had disembarked from the aircraft when she stepped onto the wing, the Evening Standard reported.

Her two kids had already deplaned when they saw her on the wing.

Emergency services activated

Upon seeing the woman, the pilot called for an ambulance, police and border guards.

The woman had already gone back inside the plane when they arrived.

The woman was confirmed not to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs after the authorities ran a test on her.

Airlines bans her

Following the incident, UIA has blacklisted and banned her from future flights with them.

They stressed in a statement that she had “illegally opened the emergency exit” of the aircraft.

“The passenger was blacklisted for gross violation of aviation safety rules and behavior on board,” it explained.

UIA pointed out that police and doctors failed to get “an adequate response” for the breach.

It also described her action as “dubious” and accused her of setting a poor “parental example”.

The airline has also demanded that the woman be fined with an “exceptionally high financial penalty”.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn