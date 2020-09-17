Win S$20 NTUC vouchers and score flash deals by tuning in to these live streams on Sep. 18 & 25

Chinatown Point is running its Mid-autumn promotion from Sep. 10 to Oct. 4 where flash deals, festive gift packs, and NTUC FairPrice gift vouchers will be up for grabs.

Live stream flash deals and giveaway

The flash deals will be happening on Chinatown Point’s Facebook live streams on Sep. 18 and Sep. 25 between 8pm to 9pm. 5 winners will also be selected to win S$20 NTUC FairPrice gift vouchers during each live stream.

Here are some highlights of the flash deals.

Sep. 18

1) Peach Garden - Mooncakes

Flavours on sale in the flash deals include Premium Jackfruit Paste with Melon Seeds, Premium Healthy Purple Sweet Potato Paste, and Premium Refreshing Pomelo Cheese with Orange Peel.

Retail price (box of 4): S$67.41

Flash deal (box of 4): S$43.82

2) Fire Star Candy - Maple Macadamia Tart & Pineapple Tart Gift Box

The famous Taiwan macadamia and pineapple tarts come in a gift box of 3 pieces of each tart.

Retail price: S$18.00

Flash deal: S$11.70

3) TenRen’s Tea - Taiwan Oolong Tea Gift Set

Founded in Taiwan in 1953, TenRen’s Tea today has over 2,000 stores across the world. They specialise in Chinese tea and are offering a flash deal on their Taiwan Oolong Tea gift set this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Retail price: S$66.60

Flash deal: S$42.00

Sep. 25

1) Tiger Sugar - Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream

Tiger Sugar’s Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream is a creamy milk ice cream filled with chewy boba squares. The flash deal comes in a bundle of 2 (4 pieces per box) and a free limited edition cooler gift bag worth S$6.

Retail price: S$35.80

Flash deal: S$25.80

2) All Watches / Aptimos - Rotary Winsor Watches

These moonphase watches come with a silver white stamped guilloche dial encased in a stainless steel case. Besides telling time, the watch tracks the lunar cycle and displays the current moon phase on the dial.

Retail price: S$395 - S$480

Flash deal: S$199

The flash deal items will also be available for purchase on Chinatown Point Facebook shop after each live stream session.

Flip, Match & Win

On top of the flash deals, 600 festive gift packs containing gift vouchers and prizes from All Watches, NTUC, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and more will also be given out.

Just spend a minimum of S$38 to participate in the interactive memory game to win.

Free Parking

In addition, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$30 (excluding NTUC receipt) or S$50 (including NTUC receipt) will get free parking coupons. The coupon is valid after 5pm and limited to the first 30 redemptions daily.

Happy shopping this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Top photos via Tiger Sugar and Fire Star Candy.