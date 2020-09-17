Back

Win S$20 NTUC vouchers and score flash deals by tuning in to these live streams on Sep. 18 & 25

There are also festive gift packs to be won.

Abriel Tay | Sponsored | September 17, 2020, 05:54 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Chinatown Point is running its Mid-autumn promotion from Sep. 10 to Oct. 4 where flash deals, festive gift packs, and NTUC FairPrice gift vouchers will be up for grabs.

Live stream flash deals and giveaway

The flash deals will be happening on Chinatown Point’s Facebook live streams on Sep. 18 and Sep. 25 between 8pm to 9pm. 5 winners will also be selected to win S$20 NTUC FairPrice gift vouchers during each live stream.

Here are some highlights of the flash deals.

Sep. 18

1) Peach Garden - Mooncakes

peach garden mooncakes Photo via Peach Garden.

Flavours on sale in the flash deals include Premium Jackfruit Paste with Melon Seeds, Premium Healthy Purple Sweet Potato Paste, and Premium Refreshing Pomelo Cheese with Orange Peel.

Retail price (box of 4): S$67.41

Flash deal (box of 4): S$43.82

2) Fire Star Candy - Maple Macadamia Tart & Pineapple Tart Gift Box

Fire Star Candy Maple Macadamia Tart & Pineapple Tart Gift Box Photo via Fire Star Candy.

The famous Taiwan macadamia and pineapple tarts come in a gift box of 3 pieces of each tart.

Retail price: S$18.00

Flash deal: S$11.70

3) TenRen’s Tea - Taiwan Oolong Tea Gift Set

Taiwan Oolong Tea Gift Set Photo via TenRen's Tea.

Founded in Taiwan in 1953, TenRen’s Tea today has over 2,000 stores across the world. They specialise in Chinese tea and are offering a flash deal on their Taiwan Oolong Tea gift set this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Retail price: S$66.60

Flash deal: S$42.00

Sep. 25

1) Tiger Sugar - Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream

Tiger Sugar Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream Photo via Tiger Sugar.

Tiger Sugar’s Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream is a creamy milk ice cream filled with chewy boba squares. The flash deal comes in a bundle of 2 (4 pieces per box) and a free limited edition cooler gift bag worth S$6.

Retail price: S$35.80

Flash deal: S$25.80

2) All Watches / Aptimos - Rotary Winsor Watches

Rotary Winsor Moonphase Watches Photo via All Watches / Aptimos.

These moonphase watches come with a silver white stamped guilloche dial encased in a stainless steel case. Besides telling time, the watch tracks the lunar cycle and displays the current moon phase on the dial.

Retail price: S$395 - S$480

Flash deal: S$199

The flash deal items will also be available for purchase on Chinatown Point Facebook shop after each live stream session.

Flip, Match & Win

On top of the flash deals, 600 festive gift packs containing gift vouchers and prizes from All Watches, NTUC, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and more will also be given out.

Just spend a minimum of S$38 to participate in the interactive memory game to win.

Free Parking

In addition, shoppers who spend a minimum of S$30 (excluding NTUC receipt) or S$50 (including NTUC receipt) will get free parking coupons. The coupon is valid after 5pm and limited to the first 30 redemptions daily.

Happy shopping this Mid-Autumn Festival.

Top photos via Tiger Sugar and Fire Star Candy.

S'pore halts execution of convicted drug trafficker 1 day before it scheduled to happen

The execution is on hold while his lawyer files a further appeal.

September 17, 2020, 05:42 PM

S'porean actor Ben Yeo co-created S$28 artisanal chee cheong fun which sold out within 8 minutes

Only available in small batches.

September 17, 2020, 05:25 PM

Police issue 'stern warning' to man for online posts stoking racial tension

The police said earlier on July 7 that reports have been made over his social media posts.

September 17, 2020, 05:19 PM

Video shows S'pore auxiliary police officers pouring bottles & cans of alcohol down drain

The video's caption alleged that an attempt was made to smuggle the alcohol into a dormitory.

September 17, 2020, 05:11 PM

PS5 available for pre-order in S'pore from Sep. 18 for S$599, official launch on Nov. 19

Ready your wallets.

September 17, 2020, 05:04 PM

Nee Soon MP Louis Ng travelled to Bangladesh with estate cleaner to 'welcome his first child'

He urged everyone to show more appreciation to cleaners in Singapore.

September 17, 2020, 04:54 PM

Photos of Mulan's stunt double stuns Internet

The stuntwoman defended the Mulan actress' use of a stunt double.

September 17, 2020, 04:37 PM

18 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 17, 1 case in the community

Latest update.

September 17, 2020, 04:14 PM

SBS Transit will not tolerate any abuse against staff, will provide legal & financial assistance for victims

Props to SBS Transit.

September 17, 2020, 04:05 PM

S'porean woman rescues cat that ingested fish hook, sinker & fishing line

This is the 3rd reported case of animal injured by fish hook in a month.

September 17, 2020, 03:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.