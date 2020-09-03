Back

White discharge from factory near Sungei Kadut leaked into drains & Kranji marshland, PUB & NEA investigating

Both agencies assured that the liquid was non-toxic.

Ashley Tan | September 03, 2020, 03:43 PM

PUB has clarified the source of the white discharge seen in a waterway near Sungei Kadut.

White discharge in waterway

On Aug. 29, one Jerome Pang snapped several photos of the peculiar sighting while on a walk along the Rail Corridor.

Pang said that it was around 10am at the time, and that an hour later, the liquid was still being discharged.

The drain which the liquid was being discharged into is next to some mangroves.

Photo from Jerome Pang / FB

Photo from Jerome Pang / FB

Pang said he and his friend subsequently started to open drain covers to investigate where the liquid was originating from.

Photo from Jerome Pang / FB

Pang added in his post that PUB was "duly informed" as well.

Several netizens expressed worry for the biodiversity in the area, and thanked Pang for investigating and reporting the sight to the authorities.

A comment Pang made on his post said that workers he spoke to were not aware that the discharge ran off into the drain. It is uncertain where the workers are employed at.

Liquid was cleared in two hours

In response to queries by Mothership, PUB and the National Environment Agency (NEA) revealed in a joint statement that the white discharge flowing into the drain was traced back to a factory in Sungei Kadut.

The liquid was identified to be a binder used to strengthen cement, and is classified as non-toxic.

On the same day, PUB's Quick Response Team was deployed to the ground after receiving public feedback.

The team managed to contain and remove the white discharge within two hours, and the canal "has been clear since".

The statement assured that the drain leads to Sungei Pang Sua Canal, and flows into the sea instead of Kranji Reservoir.

Both agencies are currently investigating the incident.

The statement said that they "take a serious view towards water pollution", and "will not hesitate to take necessary action against the company".

Members of the public can call NEA's 24-hour call centre at 1800-CALL-NEA (1800-225-5632) to report any unusual sightings or suspected pollution.

Top photo from Jerome Pang / FB

