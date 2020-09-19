Back

3 dogs that died in Sembawang temple fire were trapped on 2nd floor, temple clarifies

They wanted to address the 'misinformation' spreading online.

Mandy How | September 19, 2020, 05:50 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A raging fire consumed the the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple on the night of Sep. 18.

While there were no human casualties, three stray dogs that were under the care of the temple did not survive.

The temple housed seven strays in total.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they rescued one of the canines, and found the bodies of three dogs in the aftermath of the fire.

Some social media users were concerned that the dogs were chained up or put in enclosures, thus leading to the animals being trapped in the blaze.

As speculations on the dogs' living conditions are rife, the temple has taken to Facebook to clarify the situation.

According to the temple, they did not chain the dogs.

When Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) visited more than a year ago, the dogs were confined to cages in the day, but allowed to roam at night.

The animal welfare organisation noted that the strays appeared comfortable in their enclosures.

It is not clear if the same practice is still in place at the time of the fire.

The temple revealed that the three dogs that did not survive were trapped on the second floor, while the remaining four managed to escape to safety.

Photos of the dogs' apparent living environment accompanied the post.

Photo via Sembawang God of Wealth Temple/Facebook

Photo via Sembawang God of Wealth Temple/Facebook

Photo via Sembawang God of Wealth Temple/Facebook

Photo via Sembawang God of Wealth Temple/Facebook

You can read the clarification post here:

Related article

Top image via Sembawang God of Wealth Temple/Facebook

S'porean family sets up free pop-up food pantries in low-income neighbourhoods

Stories of Us: The Yeo family set up Unmanned Free Food Pantries in a number of low-income neighbourhoods, in hopes of providing residents a "pleasant surprise".

September 19, 2020, 05:11 PM

Autopsy confirms Alien Huang died from heart complications

Huang suffered from a rare heart condition that affects two in 10,000 people.

September 19, 2020, 04:56 PM

Another recycling bin on fire, this time below Block 188 Pasir Ris

Second incident in one day.

September 19, 2020, 04:47 PM

Foreign worker dorms dirty with cockroaches: Dorm operator fined S$118,000, 2 employees fined S$81,000

Unacceptable.

September 19, 2020, 04:27 PM

Thai MP caught looking at nude image in Parliament claims he is being targeted by political rivals

The MP said he had received a message asking for help.

September 19, 2020, 03:50 PM

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 19, including 1 community case

Update for Sep. 19.

September 19, 2020, 03:30 PM

The Rock rips off malfunctioning gate from own home as it stopped him from going to work

We are mere mortals.

September 19, 2020, 02:55 PM

1 dog rescued from Sembawang temple fire, 3 others dead: SCDF

RIP.

September 19, 2020, 02:42 PM

Statues of gods undamaged during massive Sembawang God of Wealth Temple fire

Self-protecc.

September 19, 2020, 01:30 PM

US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer at 87

Ginsburg was well-known as an advocate for gender equality.

September 19, 2020, 12:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.