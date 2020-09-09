Back

Man gets cut & abrasions after Waterway Point seat collapses beneath him & baby

The malls' centre management team is in touch with the man to render further assistance.

Ashley Tan | September 09, 2020, 06:05 PM

A recent visitor to Waterway Point had a rather unfortunate incident involving some flimsy seating, and sustained various superficial injuries.

The man, Victor Tan, took to Facebook to raise concerns about the safety of the sitting area and to warn others about the potential hazard.

11cm-long cut

Tan, who was with his wife and 16-month-old daughter, visited the mall on Sep. 3.

Holding his baby daughter, he decided to take a seat on the wooden sitting platforms. Tan noted that the one he sat on did not have the safe distancing stickers urging shoppers not to sit.

However, Tan said that the moment he sat down, the wooden seat collapsed.

Photos he posted showed the extent of his injuries.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Tan received an 11cm-long cut to his leg and abrasions on his back.

His shorts were torn after the incident.

Here's what the seat looked like after it collapsed.

The wooden top and side of the hollow box appear to have given way.

In his post, Tan added that he weighed 70kg, while his daughter weighed 11kg.

Waterway Point investigating

Tan told SMDN that the incident happened all of a sudden, as he had just taken a seat to clean his daughter's hands.

Fortunately, his daughter was sitting on his leg at the time, and he was able to hold her up when he fell. However, she suffered some abrasions as well.

Tan explained that such a situation could be hazardous to more vulnerable individuals such as the elderly, and could result in more serious injuries.

In response to queries by Mothership, a spokesperson from Waterway Point revealed that they were alerted to the accident at around 8:40pm last Thursday.

Security personnel and service staff subsequently attended to Tan, and administered first aid treatment to his injuries.

They also accompanied Tan to seek further medical treatment.

The centre management team is also in touch with Tan to render further assistance.

Currently, the wooden seats, which are located at the mall's Village Square, have been cordoned off, and the mall will be investigating the incident.

Top photo from Victor Tan / FB

