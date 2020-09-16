S'pore hotel says it welcomes all after viral post of gay couple gets some negative comments

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
On September 13, a luxury resort hotel, W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, posted a picture on their social media accounts.Cool duck as well.
This was in line with their other pictures showing singles, families or couples having fun at their hotel.
This picture however drew significantly more attention than other such posts.
How did netizens react to the post?
Much of the online reaction to the post was largely supportive.
Two celebrities also chimed in on the matter as well — local DJ Jade Rasif and comedian/entertainer/host Hossan Leong.
Some of the comments voiced sentiments that were not so positive.
S'porean half voices his thoughts on the matter
Chua subsequently put up an Instagram post on Sep. 15 thanking W Singapore for taking the "progressive step" in featuring him and Liu, and "celebrating diversity."
Despite the homophobia and discrimination we still get in today’s world, Hugo and I still stick true to being who we are and living our lives normally on a day-to-day basis; no need to hide our sexuality or our love for one another. Thanks to @wsingapore for taking the progressive step in celebrating diversity, embracing differences and showing the world that love can be just as simple. And to all the positive comments and support we’ve gotten so far from the W “saga”, you guys warm our heart and we believe that if we keep spreading love and not hate, we will soon live in a beautiful world we all yearn for. Keep loving, and keep these conversations going (not just during pride month). One day, slowly but surely, we will be able push boundaries and make an impact. We gotta keep believing and taking small steps forward! PS: But first, we need to work towards repealing Penal Code 377A in Singapore - a law that criminalize sex between two consenting male adults 💪🙌 #loveislove #inclusivity #repeal377a
This is not the first time the couple has been featured together in a post by W Singapore however.
Another post in June had showed Chua and Liu having breakfast together.
And before that, a few posts showed either Chua or Liu by themselves making use of the hotel's facilities.
It is also not the first time that W Singapore has voiced its support for the LGBT clientele, having done so previously on June 27, the day this year's PinkDot was held online.
In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson for W Singapore stated, "We are in the business of welcoming all and occasionally feature guests with their permission on our social platforms."
The spokesperson further clarified that the post was not an advertisement but user-generated content of the hotel guests themselves, Singaporean model Andee Chua and his Taiwanese boyfriend, YouTuber Hugo Liu.
