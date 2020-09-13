Back

SCDF rescues boy after his foot gets lodged in VivoCity escalator

Whoa.

Joshua Lee | September 13, 2020, 09:29 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A boy had his foot trapped in an escalator today (September 13) at VivoCity.

Tiktok user @wonraekang0523 captured the incident and uploaded it onto the platform. You can view it here.

In the video, a couple — presumably the child's parents — can be seen next to the boy. The man is holding the boy while the woman crouches nearby. From the video, it appears that the boy's foot got stuck in the side of the escalator.

Here are some screenshots:

SCDF personnel can also be seen in the video.

When contacted by Mothership the SCDF said they were alerted to an incident at 1 Harbourfront Walk at about 2:20pm on September 13.

When they arrived, they found a boy with his foot lodged in an escalator.

SCDF extricated the boy using a hydraulic rescue tool.

The boy was also sent to National University Hospital, according to SCDF.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top images via TikTok video.

Clementi Mall & Waterway Point visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

September 13 update.

September 13, 2020, 11:00 PM

'We do not serve Peranakan Nasi Lemak': Restaurant Lemak Boys responds to nasi lemak controversy

Caused quite a commotion online the past week.

September 13, 2020, 10:29 PM

Young medical student goes viral after performing CPR on man who collapsed in M'sia eatery

:')

September 13, 2020, 08:54 PM

Family dog in Melaka bites off baby's arm after mistaking her for food

The baby's arm could not be re-attached.

September 13, 2020, 07:42 PM

Woman allegedly charged S$199 for haircut after Clementi salon tries to sell her S$1,999 package

The customer said she just wanted a haircut.

September 13, 2020, 07:30 PM

Grab fined S$10,000 after personal data of more than 21,000 GrabHitch drivers & passengers exposed

Passenger names and GrabHitch booking details were compromised.

September 13, 2020, 06:32 PM

Local actress Pan Ling Ling 'could not contain her tears' after elder son commissioned as officer

Proud mama moment.

September 13, 2020, 06:10 PM

20 1-for-1 F&B in ION Orchard till Oct. 31, including Violet Oon, Putien, Häagen-Dazs, Itacho Sushi & more

The deals are redeemable via the ION Orchard Mobile App.

September 13, 2020, 05:51 PM

Comment: PM Lee's candour, Pritam Singh's emotion & other takeaways from 5-day debate

Parry and riposte.

September 13, 2020, 05:18 PM

Medium-rare wagyu beef bowl & mala unagi pasta under S$15 at Outram eatery

Looks nice.

September 13, 2020, 04:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.