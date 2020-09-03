S'porean DJ Vernetta Lopez 'devastated' as pet cat has been missing for almost a week

Vernetta Lopez's pet cat is missing.
The Singaporean actress and radio DJ has put out an urgent appeal for help on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Roofie is Missing, guys. I’m devastated. Pls look out for her - she’s a White and Grey domestic short hair, wearing a black and white collar with a bell. Female, under 2 years. She has a small birth mark on her nose. Long raccoon tail. Last seen Friday night at Toh Yi Drive area. She is micro chipped. Her collar may have fallen off. If you see her pls DM me? Thank you so much. We miss her terribly. #roofie #missingcatsg #missingcat
The cat, named Roofie, went missing at the Toh Yi Drive area on the night of Aug. 28.
Here are some means to identify Roofie, who is under two years old:
- White and grey domestic shorthair
- Female
- Black and white collar with a bell, if it hasn't fallen off
- Small birth mark on the nose
- Long raccoon tail
Lopez requests that those who have seen Roofie DM her, saying that the family misses the cat terribly.
Not yet found
Unfortunately, the DJ posted another update on Sep. 3, saying that Roofie has not yet been found.
She shared more photos of Roofie, where its markings could be seen clearly.
View this post on Instagram
Still can’t find Roofie. If you’ve picked up a cat with no collar pls bring to a vet for a checkup and also to see if it’s microchipped. Here are pics of her in various poses so you can see her collar and her stripes etc. She’s friendly - pls DM if you have her. We truly miss her. Thanks 😢
Roofie is microchipped, and the DJ urges those who have come across a similar cat to bring it to the vet to check for the chip.
The feline also has a friendly temperament.
If you have any information on Roofie, you can DM Lopez here.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:
Top image via Vernetta Lopez's Instagram page
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.