S'porean DJ Vernetta Lopez 'devastated' as pet cat has been missing for almost a week

Vernetta Lopez's pet cat is missing.

The Singaporean actress and radio DJ has put out an urgent appeal for help on Instagram.

The cat, named Roofie, went missing at the Toh Yi Drive area on the night of Aug. 28.

Here are some means to identify Roofie, who is under two years old:

White and grey domestic shorthair

Female

Black and white collar with a bell, if it hasn't fallen off

Small birth mark on the nose

Long raccoon tail

Lopez requests that those who have seen Roofie DM her, saying that the family misses the cat terribly.

Not yet found

Unfortunately, the DJ posted another update on Sep. 3, saying that Roofie has not yet been found.

She shared more photos of Roofie, where its markings could be seen clearly.

Roofie is microchipped, and the DJ urges those who have come across a similar cat to bring it to the vet to check for the chip.

The feline also has a friendly temperament.

If you have any information on Roofie, you can DM Lopez here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via Vernetta Lopez's Instagram page