Back

URA: 17 people fined for breaching 5-person rule, 2 Clarke Quay bars ordered to cease dine-in activities

7 F&B outlets fined for failing to ensure safe management measures.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 10, 2020, 09:19 AM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced that 17 individuals and seven bars were found flouting Covid-19 rules between Sep. 4 and Sep. 6.

During their patrols, safe distancing officers found seven food & beverages (F&B) outlets along Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, China Square and Tanjong Pagar not sufficiently maintaining safe management measures.

These include allowing groups of more than five, and failing to ensure one-metre distance between groups. Customers from different groups were found mingling and some operators knowingly allowed reservations for more than five persons.

URA said that all seven F&B operators have been fined S$1,000 each.

Among these, two bars at Clarke Quay, Le Noir and Coyote Ugly, have been ordered to cease their dine-in activities from Sep. 10 to Sep. 19 (both dates inclusive), URA added.

17 individuals have been fined for breaching the five-person rule at various F&B outlets, with more under investigation.

URA cautioned that the need to maintain safe distancing has been "clearly communicated" and there should be "no excuse" for any breaches.

"The rules on safe distancing have been clearly communicated to F&B outlets and individuals alike, there should be no excuse to continue flouting the rules. Operators are not allowed to accept groups of more than five persons, even when customers are split into different tables, or in private dining rooms. Customers gathering in groups of more than five within F&B outlets should also note that they have committed an offence."

From Sep. 9 onwards, all F&B outlets will face penalties even if they are breaching the rules for the first time.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Sam C/Google Maps and Coyote Ugly/Facebook

Lawyer Anil Balchandani talks about why he defended helper Parti Liyani in new video by HOME

Going to trial and appealing verdict took longer than pleading guilty and going to jail.

September 10, 2020, 02:42 AM

MOH: No more warnings, F&B outlets that breach Covid-19 rules to be penalised instantly

No more warning.

September 10, 2020, 12:04 AM

No new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, one case from community

A 6-year old boy was among the imported Covid-19 cases today.

September 09, 2020, 10:56 PM

Pulut Hitam Tarts available at Paris Baguette S'pore from Sep. 12, 2020

One of the six flavours available.

September 09, 2020, 07:10 PM

You can self-check if you've visited same place as an infectious Covid-19 case from Sep. 10

This will let you know if you've visited the same venues at the same time as Covid-19 cases, based on your own SafeEntry records.

September 09, 2020, 06:57 PM

Nationwide distribution of TraceTogether tokens starting Sep. 14

Balakrishnan emphasised that a higher adoption rate makes the programme more effective.

September 09, 2020, 06:55 PM

Visitors with travel history to India need Covid-19 test before departing for S'pore starting Sep. 17, 2020

In response to the surge in imported cases from India.

September 09, 2020, 06:55 PM

ICA officers find 4 gun replicas & accessories at Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station

Whoa.

September 09, 2020, 06:45 PM

Wet riser spoilt, SCDF couldn't connect water jets to it during flat fire at Toa Payoh The Peak

SCDF faced other problems as well.

September 09, 2020, 06:39 PM

Wildfires in US state of Oregon turn the sky an ominous shade of red

Usually Pyramid Head's lurking in the distance.

September 09, 2020, 06:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.