URA: 17 people fined for breaching 5-person rule, 2 Clarke Quay bars ordered to cease dine-in activities

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced that 17 individuals and seven bars were found flouting Covid-19 rules between Sep. 4 and Sep. 6.

During their patrols, safe distancing officers found seven food & beverages (F&B) outlets along Boat Quay, Clarke Quay, China Square and Tanjong Pagar not sufficiently maintaining safe management measures.

These include allowing groups of more than five, and failing to ensure one-metre distance between groups. Customers from different groups were found mingling and some operators knowingly allowed reservations for more than five persons.

URA said that all seven F&B operators have been fined S$1,000 each.

Among these, two bars at Clarke Quay, Le Noir and Coyote Ugly, have been ordered to cease their dine-in activities from Sep. 10 to Sep. 19 (both dates inclusive), URA added.

17 individuals have been fined for breaching the five-person rule at various F&B outlets, with more under investigation.

URA cautioned that the need to maintain safe distancing has been "clearly communicated" and there should be "no excuse" for any breaches.

"The rules on safe distancing have been clearly communicated to F&B outlets and individuals alike, there should be no excuse to continue flouting the rules. Operators are not allowed to accept groups of more than five persons, even when customers are split into different tables, or in private dining rooms. Customers gathering in groups of more than five within F&B outlets should also note that they have committed an offence."

From Sep. 9 onwards, all F&B outlets will face penalties even if they are breaching the rules for the first time.

