Uniqlo S'pore brings back AIRism bed sheets from S$49.90, only available online

If you love Uniqlo's AIRism line of apparel, you'd probably like this too.

The AIRism bed sheets have made its return to Uniqlo Singapore.

For the uninitiated, AIRism is a collection by Uniqlo that is supposed to keep one cool and dry all day.

The bed sheets were first available in Singapore back in April 2020.

However, it was only available in the following sizes: single (S$49.90), semi-double (S$59.90) and double (S$69.90).

King and queen-sized available

For its return in September, Uniqlo has expanded its collection to include king-sized (S$79.90) and queen-sized (S$79.90) bedsheets as well.

The bed sheets come in four different colours:

White

Gray

Pink

Dark Brown

They also have AIRism pillow covers (S$12.90) that come in three colours: White, gray and dark brown.

And duvet covers (S$59.90) which come in white and dark brown.

You can purchase the bedsheets and pillow covers only via Uniqlo's online store and they are available while stocks last.

Top image from Uniqlo Singapore.