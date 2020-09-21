Uniqlo S'pore to launch Doraemon collection on Oct. 5

To celebrate Doraemon's 50th anniversary, Uniqlo Singapore will be launching a line of Doraemon-themed t-shirts.

The t-shirts feature the show's popular characters and secret tools as well as images from the upcoming animated film, "Stand by Me DORAEMON 2".

Adults' collection

There are eight designs for the adults' collection.

Each t-shirt costs S$19.90.

Kids' collection

The kids' collection features six designs.

Each t-shirt costs S$12.90.

Doraemon giveaway

From Oct. 1 to 4, Uniqlo Singapore and the National Museum of Singapore will be running an Instagram competition.

Participants can stand a chance to win a set of the Doraemon t-shirts and special offerings by the National Museum.

More details will be available on Uniqlo Singapore's Instagram page.

Top image from Uniqlo Singapore.