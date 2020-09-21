Back

Uniqlo S'pore to launch Doraemon collection on Oct. 5

Dora-chan~

Fasiha Nazren | September 21, 2020, 03:29 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

To celebrate Doraemon's 50th anniversary, Uniqlo Singapore will be launching a line of Doraemon-themed t-shirts.

The t-shirts feature the show's popular characters and secret tools as well as images from the upcoming animated film, "Stand by Me DORAEMON 2".

Adults' collection

There are eight designs for the adults' collection.

Each t-shirt costs S$19.90.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Kids' collection

The kids' collection features six designs.

Each t-shirt costs S$12.90.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Photo courtesy of Uniqlo Singapore.

Doraemon giveaway

From Oct. 1 to 4, Uniqlo Singapore and the National Museum of Singapore will be running an Instagram competition.

Participants can stand a chance to win a set of the Doraemon t-shirts and special offerings by the National Museum.

More details will be available on Uniqlo Singapore's Instagram page.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Uniqlo Singapore.

India reopens Taj Mahal after 6 months despite rising Covid-19 cases

Visitors will be divided into two shifts.

September 21, 2020, 03:11 PM

1-for-1 selected venti-sized drinks at Starbucks S'pore all day, till Sep. 24, 2020

Yum.

September 21, 2020, 03:03 PM

Smoker in Bedok HDB flat gets water poured on him by disgruntled neighbour upstairs

Was she maybe hoping to somehow extinguish the cigarettes?

September 21, 2020, 02:39 PM

Man narrowly escapes death twice after car rear-ends stationary van in middle of S'pore expressway

Close shave.

September 21, 2020, 01:46 PM

Man pays S$5.50 & gets 7 pieces of spam fries from Downtown East eatery, wonders if he has been home too long

King of Prawn Noodles said that they are currently investigating the issue.

September 21, 2020, 01:25 PM

S'pore woman whose son, 11, passed away, calls on KKH to improve attending to those seeking help

KKH has said that it will be raising the feedback to its senior management.

September 21, 2020, 01:13 PM

Wet & wild weather in S'pore going into end-2020 because La Nina

Umbrella time.

September 21, 2020, 12:44 PM

Night Owl Cinematics founder Ryan Tan gets dog with influencer, fans speculate relationship

Cute doggo.

September 21, 2020, 12:25 PM

MOM's report on S'pore food sector shows urgent need for companies & workers to adapt or else

Food manufacturers that invested in automation were able to keep with orders even during the circuit breaker.

September 21, 2020, 11:30 AM

Lee Isaac Chung to direct adaption of popular Japanese animated film 'Your Name'

His debut film Munyurangabo premiered at Cannes to great acclaim.

September 21, 2020, 12:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.