Travellers from S'pore & Thailand entering UK do not have to self isolate upon arrival from Sep. 19

Travellers from Singapore and Thailand will not have to undergo two weeks of self-isolation upon arriving in the United Kingdom from Sep. 19, 4am local time.

The two countries have been added to the "travel corridor" list as they have been assessed to have "low infection risk" by the Joint Biosecurity Centre and Public Health, the UK government announced on Sep. 17.

Travellers from Singapore and Thailand do not need to self-isolate as long as they have not been in, or transited through, any other non-exempted countries in the past 14 days prior to arriving in the UK.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has also exempted Singapore and Thailand from its global advisory against non-essential travel.

BBC added that the reason why travellers from Singapore and Thailand are exempted from the quarantine is that travellers from these countries are entering for a limited number of reasons.

These include having a work permit or are family members of a resident in the UK.

UK currently has a total of 381,614 Covid-19 cases, with an increase of 3,385 on Sep. 17.

This is the highest spike in a day since May.

Top photo via Heathrow Airport/Facebook