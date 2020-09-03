Tuxedo cat with socks abandoned in Woodlands looking for forever home

An adorable tuxedo cat is looking for a forever home after being rescued from Woodlands.

Meet two-year-old Othello:

Othello is male, single and available for adoption.

It has a silky coat of black fur, with a patch of white on its neck and white paws.

Othello is described as an affectionate, human-friendly cat.

It is, however, quite territorial and so if you already have cats at home, Othello will prefer not to join you.

Families with young kids or babies may not suit Othello well as it demands full attention.

According to the Facebook post, Othello was likely abandoned as it appeared out of the blue in Woodlands area few months ago.

There were some dog attacks on cats in that part of Woodlands recently, which was why Othello was taken into foster care.

Anywhere I fit, I sit:

If you are keen to adopt Othello, read more here:

Top photos via ARKC/Facebook