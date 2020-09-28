True S'pore Ghost Stories sold at S$9.90 for the past 31 years, says author Russell Lee

If you grew up in Singapore, you would have grown up reading the True Singapore Ghost Stories (TSGS) book series, which first launched in 1989.
But that's not the only nostalgic thing about the book series.
On Sep. 27, its author, Russell Lee, shared that the price for the books has remained unchanged at S$9.90 for the past 31 years.
In 31 years, the price of the True Singapore Ghost Stories books has remained unchanged at $9.90. Thanks for your support!— Russell Lee (@RLangsanabooks) September 27, 2020
However, this price may only be offered at physical book stores.
A quick check online search shows that it costs S$10.59 online via Kinokuniya and Times.
25 books so far
For the uninitiated, TSGS is a horror compilation book series published by local publisher Flame of the Forest Publishing.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight's #cantsleepjustread🌛 is our favourite #horror 👻 book series growing up, 'True Singapore Ghost Stories'! 🙌 #ftw How many of you remember reading this when you were kids? 🙋♂️🙋 Share your best #ghoststories with us in the comments below! 👹 . A popular read among (easily frightened 😨 - or amused 😝) children of the 1990s and 2000s, the book series tells ghastly tales of the #supernatural and the #paranormal, featuring vampires, the occult and of course ghosts. . #DidYouKnow the first 'True Singapore Ghost Stories' book dates back to 1989? And it's still going strong! Book 25 was just published earlier in 2017. 😱 Over the years, the book series has sold over 1.5 million copies, making it one of the #bestselling book series ever in Singapore. 😮 . Call no. SING English LEE . . . #readingnationsg #singlit #buysinglit #supportlocal #sgig #igsg #bookseries #ghost #truesingaporeghoststories #pontianak #vampire #witch #truestory #truestorybro #russelllee #nostalgia #nostalgic #growingup #childhood #throwback #flashbackfriday #fbf
The series currently has 25 books, with the latest one published in 2017.
Equally mysterious author
The book is written by Lee, who is also known to hide his real identity by completely concealing his face with a black ski mask.
When the lockdown is over, what I would like to do most is to meet readers! #russelllee #truesingaporeghoststories pic.twitter.com/Ze8jWwGKbG— Russell Lee (@RLangsanabooks) April 22, 2020
While many have speculated his true identity, Lee told fans in a tweet from 2019 that he is "as Singaporeans as the five stars and crescent moon on the flag".
Top image from @RLangsanabooks on Twitter and @publiclibrarysg on Instagram.
