2,000 commuters in S'pore can top up ez-link cards using app on phone

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has launched a pilot trial for more than 2,000 selected commuters in Singapore to top up their ez-link cards using an ez-link app.

These commuters will no longer need to queue to top up their ez-link cards at ticketing machines.

They were earlier provided with an upgraded ez-link card and are able to view their travel history and fare charges when using the SimplyGo app.

The upgraded card was launched in 2019 but could be used only by Mastercard, Visa and Nets card holders before Sept. 1.

The app can also be used by this select group to submit refund requests and claims, and keep track of their travel history and fares incurred.

Cards belonging to family members can be topped up as well after they have been added to the select travellers' accounts.

The authority plans to get all commuters in Singapore to use the SimplyGo app over the next few years.

The upgrading of cards for regular commuters can take place as early as next year.

The move is to make use of technology for convenience and better service.

Those with no access to mobile apps can continue to use ticketing machines and TransitLink ticket offices.

Top photo via Unsplash