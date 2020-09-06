Toa Payoh HDB cafe offers watermelon rose cake, matcha burnt cheesecake & more

On wouldn't think of HDBs when looking for a cafe to go to in Singapore.
But cafe in Singapore is located right at an HDB block in Toa Payoh.
Cafe at Toa Payoh HDB
The Twisted Trio is a cafe that recently opened in March 2020.
They serve a variety of baked goods with unique flavours.
This includes its watermelon rose cake (S$8), which includes a thick slice of watermelon and topped with fuits like grapes and strawberries.
This Watermelon Rose cake looked unique to me when I first saw it because it had a huge chunk of watermelon sandwiches in between and the two layer of cake sponges were actually quite thin! I felt that the cream kinda had like a custard texture and it was subtly sweet with hints of floral. Overall, the flavours were really fruity and eating this was refreshing! . . 🍰The Twisted Trio
They also have a twist to the popular basque burnt cheesecake trend, the matcha burnt cheesecake (S$8)
Matcha Burnt Cheesecake 💚 . Matchaholics should definitely try this Matcha burnt cheesecake from @thetwistedtriosg! I'm impressed with the distinct flavour of matcha, and the creamy texture of the cake! 😍 Glad that the cake wasn't too sweet, which was totally perfect for me! Enjoyed this so much that I didn't feel jelak finishing this slice at all! Glad that their burnt cheesecake does not contain animal rennet nor gelatin, so it's suitable for ovo-lacto vegetarians! 😊 This bakery is nestled in the heartlands and features interesting cakes and bakes! Do note that some contains gelatin so do enquire before ordering! . 📍The Twisted Trio @thetwistedtriosg (Block 85C Lor 4 Toa Payoh, #01-385, S313085) 📍Singapore 🇸🇬 . #vegetarian #veggiefood #vegetarianfood #sgvegetarian #whatvegetarianseat #vegetarianism #foodphotography #veggielover #foodlover #plantbased #vegetariansofig #foodgasm #whati8todaysg #matchaholic #matcha #burntcheesecake
But you can always opt for the original basque burnt cheesecake (S$7) too.
They also have other interesting flavours like the blue pea passionfruit cake (S$5.50) and the lychee rose cake (S$5.50).
Lychee Rose Soft vanilla sponge, layered with a rose-scented buttercream & juicy chunks of lychee that burst in your mouth with every bite. A simple flavour combination, but definitely one that lingers in your mouth & leaves you longing for more. Pair it with a cup of coffee by @brawn_and_brains and ohhhh it’s perfect!
To find out their flavours of the day, you can follow them on their Telegram channel.
Where to go: 85C Lor 4 Toa Payoh #01-385 Singapore 313085
When to go: Mondays to Fridays: 10:30am to 6:30pm, Saturday and Sunday: 9:30am to 6:30pm, Closed on Wednesdays.
Top image from @sweetafterss & @vegsuperlicious on Instagram.
