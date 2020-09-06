Toa Payoh HDB cafe offers watermelon rose cake, matcha burnt cheesecake & more

On wouldn't think of HDBs when looking for a cafe to go to in Singapore.

But cafe in Singapore is located right at an HDB block in Toa Payoh.

Cafe at Toa Payoh HDB

The Twisted Trio is a cafe that recently opened in March 2020.

They serve a variety of baked goods with unique flavours.

This includes its watermelon rose cake (S$8), which includes a thick slice of watermelon and topped with fuits like grapes and strawberries.

They also have a twist to the popular basque burnt cheesecake trend, the matcha burnt cheesecake (S$8)

But you can always opt for the original basque burnt cheesecake (S$7) too.

They also have other interesting flavours like the blue pea passionfruit cake (S$5.50) and the lychee rose cake (S$5.50).

To find out their flavours of the day, you can follow them on their Telegram channel.

Where to go: 85C Lor 4 Toa Payoh #01-385 Singapore 313085

When to go: Mondays to Fridays: 10:30am to 6:30pm, Saturday and Sunday: 9:30am to 6:30pm, Closed on Wednesdays.

Top image from @sweetafterss & @vegsuperlicious on Instagram.