Back

Toa Payoh HDB cafe offers watermelon rose cake, matcha burnt cheesecake & more

Pretty cakes.

Fasiha Nazren | September 06, 2020, 01:52 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

On wouldn't think of HDBs when looking for a cafe to go to in Singapore.

But cafe in Singapore is located right at an HDB block in Toa Payoh.

Cafe at Toa Payoh HDB

The Twisted Trio is a cafe that recently opened in March 2020.

They serve a variety of baked goods with unique flavours.

This includes its watermelon rose cake (S$8), which includes a thick slice of watermelon and topped with fuits like grapes and strawberries.

View this post on Instagram

This Watermelon Rose cake looked unique to me when I first saw it because it had a huge chunk of watermelon sandwiches in between and the two layer of cake sponges were actually quite thin! I felt that the cream kinda had like a custard texture and it was subtly sweet with hints of floral. Overall, the flavours were really fruity and eating this was refreshing! . . 🍰The Twisted Trio

A post shared by foOOooooood😛 (@hungryyfoodyy) on

They also have a twist to the popular basque burnt cheesecake trend, the matcha burnt cheesecake (S$8)

View this post on Instagram

Matcha Burnt Cheesecake 💚 . Matchaholics should definitely try this Matcha burnt cheesecake from @thetwistedtriosg! I'm impressed with the distinct flavour of matcha, and the creamy texture of the cake! 😍 Glad that the cake wasn't too sweet, which was totally perfect for me! Enjoyed this so much that I didn't feel jelak finishing this slice at all! Glad that their burnt cheesecake does not contain animal rennet nor gelatin, so it's suitable for ovo-lacto vegetarians! 😊 This bakery is nestled in the heartlands and features interesting cakes and bakes! Do note that some contains gelatin so do enquire before ordering! . 📍The Twisted Trio @thetwistedtriosg (Block 85C Lor 4 Toa Payoh, #01-385, S313085) 📍Singapore 🇸🇬 . #vegetarian #veggiefood #vegetarianfood #sgvegetarian #whatvegetarianseat #vegetarianism #foodphotography #veggielover #foodlover #plantbased #vegetariansofig #foodgasm #whati8todaysg #matchaholic #matcha #burntcheesecake

A post shared by Vegetarian & Vegan Food Lover (@vegsuperlicious) on

But you can always opt for the original basque burnt cheesecake (S$7) too.

View this post on Instagram

Basque Burnt Cheesecake The classic burnt top certainly doesn’t look the most appealing, but it’s what amps up this cheesecake & takes it to the next level. It is so soft and creamy it almost just melts in your mouth 😍 Get in my belly!!!!!!

A post shared by The Twisted Trio (@thetwistedtriosg) on

They also have other interesting flavours like the blue pea passionfruit cake (S$5.50) and the lychee rose cake (S$5.50).

View this post on Instagram

It's an important day for Singapore! ELECT your MPs before having some dELECTable delights :)

A post shared by The Twisted Trio (@thetwistedtriosg) on

View this post on Instagram

Lychee Rose Soft vanilla sponge, layered with a rose-scented buttercream & juicy chunks of lychee that burst in your mouth with every bite. A simple flavour combination, but definitely one that lingers in your mouth & leaves you longing for more. Pair it with a cup of coffee by @brawn_and_brains and ohhhh it’s perfect!

A post shared by The Twisted Trio (@thetwistedtriosg) on

View this post on Instagram

Apart from chilled cakes, we also offer a number of sweet treats that can be kept at room temperature. So if you’re going to be out & about the whole day, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered 😉

A post shared by The Twisted Trio (@thetwistedtriosg) on

To find out their flavours of the day, you can follow them on their Telegram channel.

Where to go: 85C Lor 4 Toa Payoh #01-385 Singapore 313085

When to go: Mondays to Fridays: 10:30am to 6:30pm, Saturday and Sunday: 9:30am to 6:30pm, Closed on Wednesdays.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

 

Top image from @sweetafterss & @vegsuperlicious on Instagram.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.