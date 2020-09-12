Back

Tigerair Australia shuts down due to Covid-19 after operating for 13 years

Its parent company Virgin Australia also cut 3,000 jobs.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 12, 2020, 05:31 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Budget airline Tigerair Australia officially announced its discontinuation after operating for 13 years, according to 9News.

The company confirmed its closure officially in an email to their customers, saying that this is a tough time for the travel and tourism industry.

Those who have purchased flight tickets from Tigerair Australia will have their tickets converted to flight credits for future bookings under its parent company, Virgin Australia.

According to Yahoo, Virgin Australia said in August that Tigerair will be discontinued but the company will retain its air operator certificate so that the brand can be revived again when the travel demand resumes.

The reason for discontinuing Tigerair was due to insufficient demand to support both carriers.

Apart from shutting down Tigerair Australia, Virgin Australia also cut 3,000 jobs, local media reported in August.

Virgin Australia's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Scurrah, said that travel demand is likely to take at least three years to return to pre-Covid-19 levels, or could be even longer.

Jetstar is now the only budget airline operating in Australia.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Tigerair Australia/Facebook

S'pore company Singlife acquires Aviva S'pore for S$2.7 billion

No changes to policies for customers of Aviva Singapore.

September 12, 2020, 05:26 PM

Opatra S'pore: We strive for best customer experience, cleaner incident 'painted in different light'

The elderly woman's son responded to the statement.

September 12, 2020, 05:14 PM

Therapy dog trained to understand Hokkien spent her last days comforting S'pore hospice patients

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 12, 2020, 03:58 PM

Man, 31, arrested after high-speed car chase from Central Expressway to Canberra St

A male passenger managed to escape and is still at large.

September 12, 2020, 03:56 PM

42 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 12, 4 cases in community

Today's numbers.

September 12, 2020, 03:26 PM

British YouTuber compares life in S'pore & Taiwan, loves S'pore for its safety & BBQ pits

It's a tie between Singapore and Taiwan.

September 12, 2020, 02:51 PM

Police investigate 261 suspects for allegedly scamming victims of over S$3 million

Be alert.

September 12, 2020, 02:19 PM

5 youths, all aged 18, arrested for allegedly stealing parcels from letterboxes at Choa Chu Kang

They could face imprisonment and fines if convicted of theft and vandalism.

September 12, 2020, 11:38 AM

Don Don Donki S'pore to shut down Sweet Potato Factory at Changi Airport T3

A spin-off outlet selling sweet potatoes and related food and beverage items.

September 12, 2020, 11:36 AM

Sorry to make you feel old, but EZ-Link card is almost 20 years old

Dee-dee.

September 12, 2020, 11:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.