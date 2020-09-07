3 Thais who recovered from Covid-19 in S'pore test positive for virus upon return to Thailand

Thailand's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported three imported cases from Singapore on Sunday, Sep. 6, the Bangkok Post reported.

The three men, aged 43, 53 and 56, had tested positive upon arrival in Thailand on Sep. 4, according to Bernama.

Previously, all three contracted the virus in Singapore, but subsequently made full recoveries and received health certificates from the Thai embassy here prior to their return to Thailand.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), Covid-19 patients can be discharged if they are assessed to be clinically well by Day 21 of the onset of illness, even if the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test returns a positive result.

This is because clinical and scientific evidence show that the viable virus was not found in Covid-19 patients after the second week of illness, said the health ministry.

"This means that COVID-19 patients are not likely to be infectious after Day 14 of illness and are not infectious by Day 21 of illness."

Thai media concludes re-infection means there is potentially no effective vaccine

All three men are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Bangkok, Bernama further reported.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Post speculated if the results could have been due to the tests in Singapore either returning false negatives or the tests in Thailand returning false positives.

The media outlet also raised the possibility that the men were re-infected after recovering from the disease and concluded that in this case, there is no immunity from the virus, and therefore potentially no effective vaccine.

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information on the matter.

Three other imported cases reported from the U.S. and UK

Apart from the three men returning from Singapore, Thailand reported three additional imported cases yesterday.

They consisted of two Thai women who travelled from the U.S. and a Frenchman who arrived from the UK.

