Thailand could turn massage & spa venues into quarantine facilities

Thailand is looking at a proposal to turn traditional Thai massage and spa venues into "wellness" quarantine facilities, Bangkok Post and Thai News Agency reported.

Under this plan, spa and massage establishments that wish to participate must ensure that they have set aside space and proper supplies for the benefit of those quarantined.

In addition, users of such quarantine facilities must pass a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arriving in Thailand, pay for the full cost of quarantine, and have health insurance policy from their country of origin.

Should the proposal receive approval, it will first be launched with spa services in Krabi, the Director-General of Thailand's Health Service Support, Thares Krasnairawiwong, said.

Thailand approving 90-day Special Tourist Visa scheme

The proposal comes in the wake of Thailand approving a long-term Special Tourist Visa scheme in a bid to stimulate tourism.

Bangkok Post further reported that the Thai Tourism Ministry has voiced its intention to bring international travellers back to the country by October.

Under this scheme, foreigners can obtain a 90-day visa that is extendable for up to 270 days, provided they agree to undergo a 14-day quarantine at either hospitals or alternative facilities such as certified hotels.

Thares stated that Thailand's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has agreed in principle to the "wellness" quarantine plan in light of of the visa scheme, and that it is currently studying the proposal, with a decision on approval due in about two weeks.

Thus far, Thailand has recorded 3,516 cases of Covid-19 as of Sep. 24, and 59 deaths.

Top photo from Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach Facebook