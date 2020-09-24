Back

Thailand could turn massage & spa venues into quarantine facilities

Should the proposal be approved, Krabi will be the first to launch this initiative.

Matthias Ang | September 24, 2020, 02:36 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

Thailand is looking at a proposal to turn traditional Thai massage and spa venues into "wellness" quarantine facilities, Bangkok Post and Thai News Agency reported.

Under this plan, spa and massage establishments that wish to participate must ensure that they have set aside space and proper supplies for the benefit of those quarantined.

In addition, users of such quarantine facilities must pass a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of arriving in Thailand, pay for the full cost of quarantine, and have health insurance policy from their country of origin.

Should the proposal receive approval, it will first be launched with spa services in Krabi, the Director-General of Thailand's Health Service Support, Thares Krasnairawiwong, said.

Thailand approving 90-day Special Tourist Visa scheme

The proposal comes in the wake of Thailand approving a long-term Special Tourist Visa scheme in a bid to stimulate tourism.

Bangkok Post further reported that the Thai Tourism Ministry has voiced its intention to bring international travellers back to the country by October.

Under this scheme, foreigners can obtain a 90-day visa that is extendable for up to 270 days, provided they agree to undergo a 14-day quarantine at either hospitals or alternative facilities such as certified hotels.

Thares stated that Thailand's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has agreed in principle to the "wellness" quarantine plan in light of of the visa scheme, and that it is currently studying the proposal, with a decision on approval due in about two weeks.

Thus far, Thailand has recorded 3,516 cases of Covid-19 as of Sep. 24, and 59 deaths.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach Facebook

Death of NSF Dave Lee: 6 other SAF personnel sentenced & convicted

The court proceedings for the 2018 case has been completed.

September 24, 2020, 02:16 PM

8 One Raffles Place 1-for-1 F&B deals from Sep. 29 to Oct. 30: Bubble tea, shabu shabu, dessert & more

Those who spend S$20 in a single receipt at One Raffles Place can redeem a S$5 shopping voucher.

September 24, 2020, 01:46 PM

Couple in M'sia takes selfies at carparks to celebrate successfully finding empty parking lot

Little victories.

September 24, 2020, 01:03 PM

S'pore Zoo welcomes baby Celebes crested macaque, a critically-endangered species

His name is Joyo, which means 'victorious'.

September 24, 2020, 12:41 PM

Bus-sized asteroid flying closer to Earth than the moon on Sep. 24, 2020

Very, very close.

September 24, 2020, 12:35 PM

Chicha San Chen now open at Jewel Changi Airport

Basement 2.

September 24, 2020, 11:44 AM

Loyal M'sian cat named Nana visits owner's grave daily for 2 years

:'(

September 24, 2020, 11:44 AM

Yes, Tesla Consulting in S'pore is hiring. No, it's not related to US vehicle maker Tesla.

Still a job. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

September 24, 2020, 11:23 AM

Falling concrete, fire hazards, & weak exhaust: Golden Mile hawkers tell us why renovation is necessary

The renovation means that stallholders cannot earn for three months, as the entire complex will be closed.

September 24, 2020, 10:32 AM

Lawrence Wong: Govt to possibly announce plans for Phase 3 in few weeks' time

It's time.

September 24, 2020, 02:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.