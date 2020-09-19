Back

Thai MP caught looking at nude image in Parliament claims he is being targeted by political rivals

The MP said he had received a message asking for help.

Matthias Ang | September 19, 2020, 03:50 PM

A Thai Member of Parliament (MP) has claimed that he being is targeted by political rivals who intend to discredit him, after he was caught looking at the image of a nude woman in Parliament during a debate on the government Budget, Bangkok Post reported.

According to The Nation Thailand, Palang Pracharat Party MP Ronnathep Anuwat said that he had been sent a message asking for help.

However, a nude image was shown upon clicking on the message.

Ronnathep added that he immediately deleted the message and photo upon seeing the image.

However, given that a photo of him looking at the image was captured of at the precise moment, someone was trying to defame him, he asserted.

As such, he is now stressed by people believing that he used his mobile phone to look at naked women and his work has been "badly' affected, according to Bangkok Post, who quoted other media.

Parliament cannot punish Ronnathep as it is a personal matter

Meanwhile, the Thai speaker of Parliament, Chuan Leekpai, has stated that Ronnathep cannot be punished for looking at the image as it is a personal matter and regulations do not prohibit MPs from watching any type of media.

Should a complaint be lodged, however, an assessment will be made on whether Ronnathep has breached the code of parliamentary ethics.

The Bangkok Post quoted Chuan as stating that he will warn Ronnathep to be more careful and that he had previously given the same advice to other MPs, explaining that they were being watched by the media.

Chuan added that thus far, no complaints had been lodged about MPs looking at inappropriate photos, although complaints have been lodged about inappropriate clothing.

Top image from Kanok Ratwongsakul Fan Pag

