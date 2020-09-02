Back

Teo Eng Cheong resigns as CEO International of Surbana Jurong

He has decided to leave to 'pursue other interests'.

Tanya Ong | September 02, 2020, 10:53 AM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Teo Eng Cheong has resigned as CEO International of Surbana Jurong.

Teo is the spouse of Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo.

Surbana Jurong is an urban and infrastructure consulting firm, which is owned by Temasek.

Teo has left to "pursue other interests"

Responding to Mothership's queries, Group CEO of Surbana Jurong Wong Heang Fine confirmed that Teo has decided to leave to "pursue other interests".

Teo joined Surbana Jurong as CEO International in January 2016, and has helped to drive their business interests in Southeast Asia, North Asia and Singapore, Wong said.

Wong also told Mothership that he thanks Teo for his contributions and wishes him all the best:

"Since joining us in January 2016, Eng Cheong has been instrumental in driving our business interests in Southeast Asia, North Asia and Singapore. He was involved in setting up several of our joint ventures and oversaw our collaboration with China’s Silk Road Fund as a partner to SJ Capital.

As Eng Cheong embarks on a new adventure, I would like to thank him for his lasting contributions to Surbana Jurong and wish him the very best.”

In an internal memo to staff seen by Mothership, it was written that Teo's last day will be on Sep. 30, 2020.

It is unclear who will be taking Teo's place.

Teo Eng Cheong

Prior to joining Surbana Jurong, Teo was a senior government official with the Singapore Administrative Service. From 2011 to 2015, Eng Cheong was CEO of International Enterprise Singapore (“IE Singapore”).

He has held several leadership positions in the government, including the CEO of the Competition Commission of Singapore (2008-2010) and Director-General of Singapore Customs (2004-2007).

Top photo via Surbana Jurong.

NUS student, 26, hopes to improve S'poreans' recycling habits with new bin design

Making a difference through small tweaks.

September 02, 2020, 03:27 PM

Cherry blossom-like flowers bloom in S'pore on Trumpet Trees & Pink Mempat trees

Singapore's own sakura season.

September 02, 2020, 03:24 PM

49 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 2, including 3 cases in community

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 56,901.

September 02, 2020, 03:20 PM

Classic Digivices, re-released for 20th anniversary, available at S'pore gaming store for S$51.90

Digivolve.

September 02, 2020, 02:51 PM

Monga Fried Chicken has 1-for-1 bubble tea for S$4.20 at JEM, ION Orchard & Singpost Centre

No minimum order.

September 02, 2020, 02:40 PM

Allow S'poreans in hardship to borrow from own CPF: PSP NCMP Hazel Poa

These were among Poa's proposals to support S'poreans facing economic hardship.

September 02, 2020, 02:40 PM

5 true S'pore ghost stories: Mothership 7th Month edition

Spooky.

September 02, 2020, 02:04 PM

Rope bondage event cancelled by NUS student group after petition said it promoted 'violent sex'

The group added that personal details of its members and the studio involved had been exposed.

September 02, 2020, 01:15 PM

Car reverses into woman & student at Bukit Timah Hawker Centre, knocks them down

Be careful.

September 02, 2020, 12:32 PM

MOH adds HIV medications to list of subsidised drugs in S'pore

The subsidy will keep the cost of HIV medication manageable.

September 02, 2020, 12:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.