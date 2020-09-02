Teo Eng Cheong resigns as CEO International of Surbana Jurong

Teo Eng Cheong has resigned as CEO International of Surbana Jurong.

Teo is the spouse of Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo.

Surbana Jurong is an urban and infrastructure consulting firm, which is owned by Temasek.

Teo has left to "pursue other interests"

Responding to Mothership's queries, Group CEO of Surbana Jurong Wong Heang Fine confirmed that Teo has decided to leave to "pursue other interests".

Teo joined Surbana Jurong as CEO International in January 2016, and has helped to drive their business interests in Southeast Asia, North Asia and Singapore, Wong said.

Wong also told Mothership that he thanks Teo for his contributions and wishes him all the best:

"Since joining us in January 2016, Eng Cheong has been instrumental in driving our business interests in Southeast Asia, North Asia and Singapore. He was involved in setting up several of our joint ventures and oversaw our collaboration with China’s Silk Road Fund as a partner to SJ Capital. As Eng Cheong embarks on a new adventure, I would like to thank him for his lasting contributions to Surbana Jurong and wish him the very best.”

In an internal memo to staff seen by Mothership, it was written that Teo's last day will be on Sep. 30, 2020.

It is unclear who will be taking Teo's place.

Teo Eng Cheong

Prior to joining Surbana Jurong, Teo was a senior government official with the Singapore Administrative Service. From 2011 to 2015, Eng Cheong was CEO of International Enterprise Singapore (“IE Singapore”).

He has held several leadership positions in the government, including the CEO of the Competition Commission of Singapore (2008-2010) and Director-General of Singapore Customs (2004-2007).

Top photo via Surbana Jurong.