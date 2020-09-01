Taxi driver, 62, found dead at Bukit Panjang HDB drop-off point on Aug. 31 morning

A 62-year-old man was found motionless at Blk 548A Segar Road in Bukit Panjang on Aug. 31.

A photo circulated online shows the police officers attending to the taxi driver in a yellow ComfortDelGro cab.

In response to queries by Mothership, the police said that they received a call for assistance at around 6:57am yesterday.

The man was found motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to Mothership's query, Tammy Tan, the Group Chief Corporate Communications Officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited said:

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our cabby yesterday. We are in touch with his next of kin and will be rendering them assistance during this incredibly difficult time.”

