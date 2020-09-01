Back

Taxi driver, 62, found dead at Bukit Panjang HDB drop-off point on Aug. 31 morning

He was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 01, 2020, 06:46 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

A 62-year-old man was found motionless at Blk 548A Segar Road in Bukit Panjang on Aug. 31.

A photo circulated online shows the police officers attending to the taxi driver in a yellow ComfortDelGro cab.

 

In response to queries by Mothership, the police said that they received a call for assistance at around 6:57am yesterday.

The man was found motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead at scene by a paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to Mothership's query, Tammy Tan, the Group Chief Corporate Communications Officer of ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited said:

 

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of our cabby yesterday. We are in touch with his next of kin and will be rendering them assistance during this incredibly difficult time.”

Top image via Taxi Tay

WP MP Raeesah Khan says meritocracy 'left many behind', wants young S'poreans to be given more opportunities

She also suggested lowering the voting age to 18 'to give more young people a say in S'pore's future'.

September 01, 2020, 11:05 PM

Pasir Ris Sports Complex McDonald's & Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 kopitiam among places visited by Covid-19 cases

This brings the total number of cases to 56,852.

September 01, 2020, 10:52 PM

WP's Leon Perera asks why there aren't enough S'poreans in 'desirable' jobs

He noted that there are many foreigners who occupy senior corporate positions.

September 01, 2020, 10:00 PM

Driver slapped with offence notice for illegal parking at BlueSG lot in Hougang has 17 outstanding fines

Stricter penalties will be imposed if the driver does not clear his outstanding fines.

September 01, 2020, 09:40 PM

Din Tai Fung alternative King Of Fried Rice opens outlet at Sengkang Kopitiam Square

Gamxia.

September 01, 2020, 09:21 PM

Stray dog painted to look like tiger, Malaysia Animal Association looking for perpetrator

:(

September 01, 2020, 08:38 PM

Comment: Pritam Singh's speech sets future template for S'pore's Leader of the Opposition

Making inroads, one incremental change at a time.

September 01, 2020, 08:21 PM

A no-holds-barred review of McDonald's S'pore new smoky nacho cheese sauce

Queue or don't queue?

September 01, 2020, 08:05 PM

Progressive Wage Model for low-paying jobs should cover more sectors & implemented faster: Koh Poh Koon

Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo also talked about introducing a "PWM Mark" to recognise companies who voluntarily adopt the model.

September 01, 2020, 07:17 PM

How? I'm one of those S’pore residents not confident of going out as much as they used to.

Living in a new normal.

September 01, 2020, 06:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.