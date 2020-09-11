Back

S'pore renowned Chinese cuisine chef Tan Yong Hua dies at 48

Rest in peace.

Mandy How | September 11, 2020, 06:22 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

Chef Tan Yong Hua of Restaurant HOME has passed away on Sep. 9, 2020.

The restaurant announced the sombre news on their Facebook page on Sep. 10.

Tan's wake is being held till Sep. 13, at Tampines Street 43.

The host reminded those who wish to pay their last respects to abide by the Covid-19 safety measures in place.

They did not state the cause of death.

Earlier on Sep. 10, Restaurant HOME also posted on Facebook that they will be suspending operations until further notice, due to a family emergency.

They added:

"Those that have placed their order for 10 September 2020 and onwards, our staff will contact you personally to make the necessary arrangement.

Kindly be patient with us if we are unable to reply to your queries immediately.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and Thank You Very Much for Your continuous support."

Tan was 48 years old, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Well-respected chef

With over 20 years of experience, the chef has had an illustrious career helming a number of Chinese restaurant in hotels.

This includes Marina Mandarin, Raffles Hotel, and Raffles the Plaza, according to Miss Tam Chiak.

He has also worked at the Tung Lok Group.

Restaurant HOME, which is Tan's own venture, is famous for its Peking Duck Barbecued with Lychee Wood.

You can watch a video of Tan talking about the dish here:

Scrolling down Restaurant HOME's Facebook page, one could see numerous features and reports on Tan and his food.

Customers have left their condolences on the restaurant's Facebook page as well, another testament to the chef's legacy.

Top image via Restaurant HOME's Facebook page

North Korean issues shoot-to-kill orders at Chinese border to deter Covid-19

The regime has Special Operations Forces manning the border.

September 11, 2020, 06:41 PM

TikTok's owner to invest billions in S'pore & recruit hundreds of employees

ByteDance is planning to use Singapore to launch its global expansion.

September 11, 2020, 06:40 PM

69-year-old stroke patient jailed 2 weeks for molesting 23-year-old maid

The maid had been tasked to take care of the accused due to his mobility issues.

September 11, 2020, 06:20 PM

S'porean opens bed & breakfast in Hokkaido with nice view of farmlands & serves S'pore food

Run by a Singaporean woman and her Japanese husband.

September 11, 2020, 06:16 PM

China orders media blackout on 'Mulan' despite Disney's best efforts to cater to Chinese market

Disney's dashed hopes in China.

September 11, 2020, 05:36 PM

M'sian Health Minister says M'sia looking to fully reopen border with S'pore in Jan. 2021

Malaysia's Health Minister said both the economy and health are very important matters.

September 11, 2020, 05:31 PM

Single dad appeals to Lasalle students for unwanted design books, as son, 10, aspires to be architect

The written appeal was spotted by a student, who posted it online.

September 11, 2020, 04:45 PM

Maid gets 4 weeks' jail for stealing from employers

The thefts happened between March and May 2020.

September 11, 2020, 04:38 PM

Cathay launches online streaming service for new & library titles from S$5.98

Movies from the comfort of your home.

September 11, 2020, 04:31 PM

Letterbox master doors at 6 HDB blocks in Chua Chu Kang pried open, SingPost investigating

The affected blocks were at Chua Chu Kang St 53 and Choa Chu Kang North 5.

September 11, 2020, 04:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.