S'pore renowned Chinese cuisine chef Tan Yong Hua dies at 48

Chef Tan Yong Hua of Restaurant HOME has passed away on Sep. 9, 2020.

The restaurant announced the sombre news on their Facebook page on Sep. 10.

Tan's wake is being held till Sep. 13, at Tampines Street 43.

The host reminded those who wish to pay their last respects to abide by the Covid-19 safety measures in place.

They did not state the cause of death.

Earlier on Sep. 10, Restaurant HOME also posted on Facebook that they will be suspending operations until further notice, due to a family emergency.

They added:

"Those that have placed their order for 10 September 2020 and onwards, our staff will contact you personally to make the necessary arrangement. Kindly be patient with us if we are unable to reply to your queries immediately. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and Thank You Very Much for Your continuous support."

Tan was 48 years old, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

Well-respected chef

With over 20 years of experience, the chef has had an illustrious career helming a number of Chinese restaurant in hotels.

This includes Marina Mandarin, Raffles Hotel, and Raffles the Plaza, according to Miss Tam Chiak.

He has also worked at the Tung Lok Group.

Restaurant HOME, which is Tan's own venture, is famous for its Peking Duck Barbecued with Lychee Wood.

You can watch a video of Tan talking about the dish here:

Scrolling down Restaurant HOME's Facebook page, one could see numerous features and reports on Tan and his food.

Customers have left their condolences on the restaurant's Facebook page as well, another testament to the chef's legacy.

