Car catches fire at Tampines Ave 2 & St 23 road junction, driver & passenger not injured

The driver and passenger managed to evacuate the car before the SCDF arrived.

Julia Yeo | September 27, 2020, 10:45 PM

A car at the junction of Tampines Ave 2 and Tampines St 23 on Sunday night (Sep. 27) emitted smoke before catching fire.

Car in Tampines junction caught on fire

A reader who alerted Mothership to the incident said that the car's engine appeared to have caught fire when it was making a right turn.

Several onlookers and other cars were seen at the site of the incident, with Singapore Civil Defence Force officers at the scene as well.

From photos provided from another reader, the police were also present at the location.

After the fire was extinguished, the car appeared charred.

Photo via Samantha Lam

No reported injuries

In response to Mothership‘s queries, SCDF said they were alerted to a fire involving a car at the junction of Tampines Ave 2 and Tampines St 23 at around 8:50pm.

Using a water jet, SCDF successfully extinguished the fire. The driver and a passenger managed to self-evacuate before SCDF arrived at the scene, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, SCDF's spokesperson said.

Top image via Samantha Lam, Olivia Lin

