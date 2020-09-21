Back

Tampines Interchange spa charged old man S$4,445 for 1 facial to remove 220 oil bumps

The facial was originally advertised as S$38.

Joshua Lee | September 21, 2020, 08:56 PM

Another aesthetic business in Singapore has been cast into the spotlight for allegedly overcharging a senior citizen.

Facebook user Jessie Kang posted online about a spa named E.Zone which charged an 87-year-old man S$4,445 for what was advertised as a S$38 facial.

The spa in question. Via Jessie Kang/Facebook.

In her post, Kang said:

Shady business at Tampines Interchange. It targets old people. Please help to spread the word, and warn old folks at home to be careful.

It advertised S$38 per facial. After facial, it became S$4,445.

S$4,445 for one facial. Yup, you didn't hear wrong — that's S$4,445 per facial.

Kang also posted a video which features a woman in white, presumably the personnel of the outlet warning them not to record footage of her as it infringed on her privacy.

What happened?

The elderly man is known as Mr Ye.

According to Stomp, Ye's grandson said he visited the spa on September 17.

Apparently, the spa employee told Ye mid facial that each bump costs S$20 to remove.

He said to Stomp:

"As an old person, my grandpa's understanding was that the total amount would be less than $100. However, after the whole treatment, he was billed S$4,445!

According to the grandson, the employee did not give an invoice or receipt.

Not wanting to create any trouble, Ye paid S$2,000 via NETS. After reaching the NETS limit of S$2,000, the old man had to proceed to a bank to withdraw the rest of the money.

The grandson also told Stomp that the employee followed Ye to the bank. There, a teller alerted the old man to the possible scam after noticing the S$2,000 transaction.

The old man's grandson went down to the spa on September 20, reported Shin Min Daily News.

There he asked for a receipt but the spa did not provide one.

The owner of the spa, Miss Huang, told SMDN that Ye had initially come in for a foot wash, and later asked if they could remove the lumps on his neck.

Huang was adamant that both parties agreed to the arrangement and there was no wrongdoing.

Ye and his family went down to the spa several times over the last few days to confront Huang.

According to SMDN, a spa employee also claimed, during the family's visit yesterday, that Ye had asked if the spa provided "special services" during his visit.

This infuriated the family who claimed that the spa had slandered the old man.

Ye himself denied asking this question and claimed this was the first time he was hearing about this.

Ye's grandson told SMDN:

"My grandfather is 87 years old. It is hard to believe that he would make such a request."

The police was finally called down on September 20.

via Jessie Kang/Facebook

via Jessie Kang/Facebook

Top images via Jessie Kang/Facebook, SMDN.

