WP's Sylvia Lim to raise issues in Parti Liyani case in next parliament sitting

A discussion on the "deeper issues" raised by the recent case of Parti Liyani can be expected when Parliament sits in October.

The Workers' Party (WP) revealed this in a Facebook post today, Sep. 16, saying that its Member of Parliament (MP) Sylvia Lim had filed a motion on the criminal justice system.

The WP said that they intended to "discuss aspects of the criminal justice system and the challenges faced by persons of less means in navigating it," adding that it would also put forward "specific suggestions to improve the system."

WP's post also contained a screenshot of an official Notice Paper showing the title of her proposed motion, confirming that the motion she filed will be discussed.

A Notice Paper, according to the Singapore Parliament website, informs MPs of matters introduced in the House for future sittings.

Parti, a domestic helper who worked for Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong and his household, was acquitted of theft charges, after successfully appealing her earlier conviction.

In his judgment on the case, High Court Judge Chan Seng Onn pointed out issues relating to the investigation of the case, the credibility of the Liew family that reported the helper to the police, and the way the prosecution handled the case.

Law and home affairs minister K Shanmugam said that the Attorney-General's Chambers, the police, and the Ministry of Manpower will be looking into the case, in order to "deal with what went wrong".

Background to the case:

