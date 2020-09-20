Back

Syed Saddiq secures place at NUS, will study at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy

Syed told Mothership previously that he has always wanted to study in either Oxford or NUS's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Siti Hawa | September 20, 2020, 10:24 PM

Muar MP Syed Saddiq took to Facebook on Sep. 20 to announce that he has secured a place and a scholarship at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

The six-week programme he will attend is Lee Kuan Yew Senior Fellowship in Public Service (SFPS) at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP).

Begins online classes on Sep. 21

Photo via Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on Facebook

In his post, Syed revealed that he has kept the news to himself since June.

However, since online classes begin on Sep. 21, he has decided to share the good news.

Much more to learn

Syed added:

"As a young person, there is much more that I need to learn to improve my ability to serve."

According to Syed, he had to skip taking his Masters in Oxford University twice because of politics.

Syed has previously mentioned that he was very close to accepting a scholarship at Oxford's Blavatnik School of Government to take a Master's in public policy.

Now, he will "get a chance to sharpen [his] public policy skills while serving Malaysians".

Either Oxford or Lee Kuan Yew School

In an interview with Mothership.sg last year, Syed revealed that it was one of his life dreams to study public policy in Oxford.

He said,

"That was one of my life dreams, you know, to study in Oxford. Especially a subject I love so much — public policy. It has always been either Oxford or NUS's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. They have one of the best public policy courses as well. But NUS, it was two years. So I couldn't (spare the time). In Oxford, it was one year."

Now Syed will be able to complete a LKYSPP policy-related course in six weeks, instead of a normal two-year postgraduate degree.

Programme for senior level leaders

The SFPS is a six-week programme, tailored to senior level leaders in public, private and non-profit sectors, who are within three levels from their organisations highest ranking officer.

It has a "rigorous curriculum" that focuses on developing leadership and governance competencies of participants.

The programme features guest speakers from the Singapore civil service.

Past guest speakers include former Dean Kishore Mahbubani, founding Singapore Airlines chairman JY Pillay, Ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh, and former Foreign Minister George Yeo.

It is also said to equip them with the tools to take on challenges at a global level.

It costs S$48,100 (with accommodation) and S$41,500 (without accommodation).

View the original post here:

Top photo via Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on Facebook and NUS Facebook

