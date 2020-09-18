Back

Syed Saddiq to register new youth-led political party, Muda

Here comes a new challenger.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 18, 2020, 10:55 AM

Muar MP Syed Saddiq has formally applied to register a new political party on Sep 17 at the headquarters of the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

Targets youth, welcome members of all ages and races

According to Malaysian news site The Star, the new political movement is called the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, or Muda for short.

While the party would be targeting youths to join as members, Syed emphasised that the party “will represent all levels of society, regardless of race, religion and age.”

“This party welcomes those who share our ideology, idealism, understanding and our struggle,” he said.

Syed said that he would announce the structure of the party later, in response to queries by the media if he would be the president of Muda.

New parties created over the last six months

Syed, along with Mahathir Mohamed, Mahathir's son and two other Bersatu MPs were expelled from the party in May.

Syed was previously the party's youth chief.

Mahathir has since formed another party, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Fighters of the Nation Party) on Aug. 7.

Bersatu's president, Muhyiddin Yassin, is the current Prime Minister of Malaysia, while the party itself is part of the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition with UMNO, among others.

Top image via Thanussha Francis Xavier’s Twitter

