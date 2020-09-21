Back

Superga S'pore has up to 70% online sale from Sep. 24-28, 2020

New kicks.

Fasiha Nazren | September 21, 2020, 05:57 PM

If you need a sign to shop online, here it is.

Up to 70% off

Superga Singapore will be having an online sale from Sep. 24 to 28.

Customers can enjoy up to 70 per cent discount on selected sneakers, including its collaboration with Alexa Chung and other seasonal items.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of shoes that will be on sale:

Superga X Alexa Chung (Sale price: S$50, Retail price: S$139.90)

Photo from Superga Singapore.

Superga Club S Lamé (Sale price: S$65, Retail price: S$129.90)

Photo from Superga Singapore.

Superga 2287 Bubble Sole (Sale price: $70, Retail price: $99.90)

Photo from Superga Singapore.

Superga 2750 Denim (Sale price: $45, Retail price: $89.90) 

Photo from Superga Singapore.

Superga 2750 Nappa (Sale price: $50, Retail price: $169.90)

Photo from Superga Singapore.

Superga 2750 Jersey (Sale price: $50, Retail price: $99.90)

Photo from Superga Singapore.

The full range of sales item will be available here.

Top image from Superga Singapore.

