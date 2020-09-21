Superga S'pore has up to 70% online sale from Sep. 24-28, 2020

If you need a sign to shop online, here it is.

Up to 70% off

Superga Singapore will be having an online sale from Sep. 24 to 28.

Customers can enjoy up to 70 per cent discount on selected sneakers, including its collaboration with Alexa Chung and other seasonal items.

Here's a non-exhaustive list of shoes that will be on sale:

Superga X Alexa Chung (Sale price: S$50, Retail price: S$139.90)

Superga Club S Lamé (Sale price: S$65, Retail price: S$129.90)

Superga 2287 Bubble Sole (Sale price: $70, Retail price: $99.90)

Superga 2750 Denim (Sale price: $45, Retail price: $89.90)

Superga 2750 Nappa (Sale price: $50, Retail price: $169.90)

Superga 2750 Jersey (Sale price: $50, Retail price: $99.90)

The full range of sales item will be available here.

Top image from Superga Singapore.