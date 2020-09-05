Special 35th Anniversary Super Mario Bros edition Game & Watch console available on Nov. 13 for S$68

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Super Mario Bros franchise, Nintendo is rolling out a new edition of their classic Game & Watch console.

Console first appeared 40 years ago

The console first debuted in 1980, and as the name suggests, allows one to play video games while functioning as an alarm clock, a once-novel concept back in the day.

The console will include three games:

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels (Or Super Mario Bros. 2 in Japan)

Game & Watch: Ball (updated with Super Mario in it)

The console’s digital clock will also have 35 different animations which involve appearances by the various characters in the series.

It will go on sale for US$49.99 (S$68.22) on Nov. 13 and will be released in the US, UK and Japan.

A tad expensive, but fans will appreciate the nostalgia it brings.

Top image via Nintendo's YouTube video