Starbucks S'pore opens gorgeous heritage outlet in Katong Square

Starbucks fans will have a new outlet to traipse to this coming weekend.

Located at the Conservation Building of Katong Square, the airy shop is a pleasing palette of muted green and white, complemented by the wood furniture.

Artworks by local artist Danielle Tay adorn the wall, paying homage to the "rich Peranakan heritage," according to Starbucks.

The coffee chain gave customers a peek of the outlet in a Facebook album on Sep. 23.

While many have expressed their delight at the store's design, they are also calling for Starbucks to prevent customers from hogging the seat in the post's comments section.

Details

Address:

86 East Coast Road #01-02 Conservation Building, Katong Square

Opening Hours: 8am - 10pm, daily

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here: